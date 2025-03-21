GDC 2025: Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta): Expanding Your Reach, Enhancing Your Game

At Xbox, our mission remains simple and clear: to enable players to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want. Six years ago, we introduced Project xCloud, with the promise to provide developers with a streamlined, accessible path to bring their games to every possible screen. Today, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) has evolved significantly, and we're excited to share what that means for developers and players alike.

Traditionally, reaching gamers required them to own a dedicated console or gaming PC. While consoles and PCs continue to represent a significant portion of the market, the rising cost of game development means it’s increasingly crucial to reach beyond traditional platforms. Xbox Cloud Gaming expands your audience dramatically, making it possible to deliver your games instantly to tons of new players through the devices they already own.

Virtually any device with a web browser, including iOS devices, Android devices, Chromebooks and other non-gaming PCs, as well as the Xbox app on Samsung TVs, Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets, and soon LG TVs— are now capable of streaming your games via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Between October and December 2024 alone, players streamed 140 million hours of gameplay through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Our goal isn't to replace traditional gaming setups, but to complement them by enhancing player flexibility. Many players use cloud streaming to try new games before downloading, significantly lowering entry barriers and improving game discoverability. Xbox One users also benefit by being able to access Xbox Series X|S titles without hardware upgrades. For developers, this creates a larger, more diverse audience, extending the lifecycle and profitability of your games.

Maximum Flexibility for Maximum Engagement

Xbox ensures that players have a consistent experience regardless of where they play. Game progress, purchases, and add-ons synchronize seamlessly across console, PC, and cloud. Furthermore, Xbox’s community and multiplayer infrastructure, including your friends list, and chats, are available everywhere. Xbox also provides a broad selection of titles through the Xbox Game Pass library, including Day One releases. Through the new Stream Your Own Game (SYOG) feature, players can buy and stream select titles not included in Game Pass and access them across all supported devices. In-game purchases and expansions also transfer smoothly between platforms, creating new revenue opportunities and enriching the user experience.

The flexibility we deliver isn't limited to device choice; it's also reflected in supported input methods. Xbox Cloud Gaming supports a wide variety of Bluetooth controllers - including Xbox, PlayStation DualSense and DualShock, and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. Touch controls on mobile devices, both via overlays and direct game integrations, offer an intuitive, controller-free experience. Mouse and keyboard support for select games on cloud gives another way to play on devices where that’s the natural input method. Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available across 28 major markets worldwide and our goal is to continue to bring your games to more players globally, ensuring maximum reach and engagement.

Reducing Latency to Ensure a Great Player Experience

Latency is one of the most significant considerations in cloud gaming. At Xbox, we've addressed this challenge through extensive testing and optimization at all points of the stack. We recognize latency can arise from multiple points in the gaming experience—from the core game loop to encoding/decoding processes and device-specific factors. To systematically address latency, we developed automated testing hardware that simulates a wide range of player inputs across various devices in real-world cloud gaming conditions. This approach helps us rapidly identify and resolve latency issues, ensuring consistently high-quality streaming experiences.

Some significant recent improvements include:

Direct Capture: Reduces input latency by 16-72ms depending on the game. Previously discussed at GDC in 2022, Direct Capture has since expanded to support nearly the entire game catalog.

Device-specific Optimizations: Adjustments to accommodate device-specific video decoders eliminated tens of milliseconds of latency for certain users.

WebRTC Implementation: Utilizing WebRTC has significantly reduced latency while enhancing resilience through improved packet-loss management.

Buffering Optimizations: Strategic buffering adjustments ensure smoother playback with minimal impact on overall latency.

Collaboration with Hardware Partners: Partnering closely with device manufacturers has led to further improvements, including optimizing device settings (e.g., activating Game Mode) for a low-latency gaming experience.

Datacenter Expansion: By increasing the number of Xbox Cloud Gaming server locations, we've further reduced network latency for many users.

Collectively, these improvements have led to such a large improvement in end-to-end latency that we believe even the biggest cloud skeptic will come around. We’re seeing this in the games that people are playing via cloud. Games played on cloud are not limited to casual or slow-paced games; people are playing everything from fast-paced shooters and action-adventure games to RPGs and sports titles.

Our data indicates remarkable consistency across gaming genres between cloud, PC, and console players. While minor differences emerge—for instance, RPGs are more popular on mobile, sports games on TVs—overall, cloud gamers enthusiastically embrace a broad spectrum of gaming experiences.