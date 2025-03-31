Introducing Player Custom Properties (Public Preview): The Ultimate Solution for Player Segmentation and Targeting

We’re excited to announce the public preview of Player Custom Properties in PlayFab! This feature in combination with segmentation lets you create dynamic player segments using a user-defined set of commerce and engagement properties.

In game development, understanding player behavior is key to building engaging and monetizable experiences. Whether you're tracking virtual currency balances, item usage, or custom events, Player Custom Properties gives you the flexibility to create tailored, near real time segments using data you already collect.

Previously, segmentation was limited to predefined properties—now, you can build precise segments using Player Custom Properties to target your players and boost engagement and monetization in real time.

Key Benefits of Player Custom Properties:

Enhanced Flexibility: Define your own segmentation criteria without being limited to preset properties.

Highly Customized Targeting: Segment players based on in-game attributes like favorite weapon or last completed level. With Playstream rules, you can dynamically update these properties and take action in real time, such as rewarding leveling up or identifying at-risk players.

Some Scenarios You Can Enable with Advanced Segmentation using Player Custom Properties

Inventory Management

Virtual Currency Balance Segmentation: Target players who currently have low or high balances, like those with fewer than 50 gold bars, by setting up gold bars as a custom property.

Usage and Grant Tracking: Segment players who have been granted specific items in their inventory and track whether they used them after a specific date.

Segment players who have been granted specific items in their inventory and track whether they used them after a specific date. Quest and XP Progression: Identify players who reach specific quest levels or experience thresholds using inventory data.

Catalog Insights

Purchase History Segmentation: Target players who purchased specific items, bundles, or combinations thereof in real time.

Custom Event Tracking

Custom Event Segmentation: Define your own custom events and use them to build segments. Whether it’s tracking player interactions, specific achievements, or unique in-game behaviors, custom events provide limitless possibilities.

Real-Time Targeting with Stats

Dynamic Score-Based Rewards: Track player scores in real time and grant rewards when they reach milestones.

Player Progression Segmentation: Monitor and segment based on how far players progress through levels or challenges.

Future-Proof Your Game’s Engagement Strategy

With Player Custom Properties, you’re equipped to create dynamic and targeted player segments that drive engagement and monetization in real time. This feature allows you to fine-tune your player interactions with precision and ease.

Get Started Today!

To learn more about Player Custom Properties, check out our documentation or get started with Advanced Segmentation with Player Custom Properties with our guide.

See you on PlayFab!

