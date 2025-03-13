Microsoft Azure Partners with AccelByte for Seamless Game Server Management

AccelByte Multiplayer Servers (AMS), the most comprehensive and sophisticated game server orchestration solution built by game developers for game developers. AMS helps to simplify the management of multiple regions and providers, ensuring their game runs on the lowest-latency servers worldwide at the most cost-effective rate. Now, AccelByte is supporting developers by providing more flexibility than ever with the addition of Microsoft Azure as the newest virtual machine (VM) provider for AMS empowering game developers to deploy, manage, and scale their multiplayer servers with even greater flexibility and performance.

“We are excited to work with the Microsoft Azure Games team to add support for Azure VM’s within AccelByte Multiplayer Servers,” said Rob Schoeppe, Chief Commerical Officer for AccelByte. “By adding Azure support, we will continue to help Game developers to build more resilient game server architecture leveraging best in class performance and latency around the globe.”

Empowering Game Developers with More Options

Game developers need server solutions that align with their unique performance and scalability requirements. With AMS’s integration of Microsoft Azure, developers now have access to an even more diverse selection of VM families, ensuring they can fine-tune their infrastructure based on workload needs, player demand, and regional distribution. Whether building for high-intensity simulations or optimizing for memory-heavy workloads, AMS and Azure provide the right tools to support seamless and efficient game server management.

Introducing Azure VM Families

AMS’s Microsoft Azure offering includes four distinct VM families, each tailored to different workload demands:

glx1.azr Family: General-purpose VMs powered by AMD EPYC 7763v (Genoa) [x86-64] processors. These instances support a wide range of workloads, offering up to 48 vCPUs, 192 GiB RAM (4 GiB/vCPU), and storage for standard SSDs up to 1,024 GiB.

General-purpose VMs powered by AMD EPYC 7763v (Genoa) [x86-64] processors. These instances support a wide range of workloads, offering up to 48 vCPUs, 192 GiB RAM (4 GiB/vCPU), and storage for standard SSDs up to 1,024 GiB. cpx1.azr Family: High-performance VMs featuring Second or Third-generation Intel Xeon Platinum 8000 series processors (Ice Lake or Cascade Lake). Optimized for game servers requiring heavy physics simulations and scientific calculations, these instances offer up to 48 vCPUs and 2 GiB RAM per vCPU.

High-performance VMs featuring Second or Third-generation Intel Xeon Platinum 8000 series processors (Ice Lake or Cascade Lake). Optimized for game servers requiring heavy physics simulations and scientific calculations, these instances offer up to 48 vCPUs and 2 GiB RAM per vCPU. mex1.azr Family: Memory-optimized VMs designed for large, memory-intensive game servers. Powered by AMD EPYC 3rd Gen processors, this family offers up to 384 GiB RAM (7 GiB/vCPU) and storage support for standard SSDs up to 2,048 GiB.

Memory-optimized VMs designed for large, memory-intensive game servers. Powered by AMD EPYC 3rd Gen processors, this family offers up to 384 GiB RAM (7 GiB/vCPU) and storage support for standard SSDs up to 2,048 GiB. ttx1.azr Family: Developer-friendly VMs ideal for testing environments. Featuring 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Platinum 8370C (Ice Lake) processors, these instances are perfect for early-stage development, offering up to 4 GiB RAM and standard SSDs up to 32 GiB.

These VM families are currently available in the following regions: North America East, North America West, Europe Central, Asia Southeast, Asia Northeast, South America East, and Australia East. Additional regions will be added in the future.

By integrating Microsoft Azure as a VM provider, AMS provides greater accessibility to different cloud architectures, helping developers create resilient game server ecosystems without vendor lock-in. This expanded choice allows for better alignment with studio preferences, ensuring that every deployment can be customized for optimal game performance and player experience.

If you’re ready to see if AMS with Microsoft Azure is a good fit for your project, head over to AccelByte’s site to check out their solutions or connect with them at GDC 2025.