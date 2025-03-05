How Ubisoft Made Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Its Most Accessible Game Ever

Something else that may be surprising for a game with such a focus on fight and bosses is the fact that we offered a lot of customizable difficulty parameters to the player. We aimed for a game offering quite a challenge by default, and at the release the critics and players acknowledged the difficulty. It could feel counterintuitive to let the player tweak any parameter at any time, but it's what allowed us to propose this difficulty. We wanted the player to feel a sense of achievement every time they overcome a challenge, but the difficulty is relative to everyone and so we decided to trust the players. For example, for some players the parry timing is too demanding because of a motor or cognitive disability, and just modifying this parameter allows them to still experience the challenge, and even to play the game with a very difficult enemy. They still experience the accomplishment of defeating difficulty bosses, they still need to understand the pattern and to make deliberate moves and choices, but without this option, they would not have been able to play the game or they would have to drop the difficulty to the lowest setting. Accessibility and challenge are not necessarily antagonistic concepts!

How did the team measure how successful the game's accessibility features were? Is it something you can easily quantify in terms of things like player satisfaction?

We relied on playtests a lot during the production and tracking at the release and during the live period. For example, as soon as we properly implemented and tutorialized the Memory Shards, we saw every playtester using it. Same with the in-game tracking: every player was using the functionality.

In terms of completion, we saw that nearly 20% of players finished the game using custom difficulty. So, one out of every five player who finished the game uses difficulty custom parameters to tweak the experience. We still have nearly half of the players completing the game in the "default" (quite difficult) preset, proving that we managed to deliver this challenging but accessible Metroidvania.

Regarding the Guided Mode, how did you strike the balance between "helpfully assistive" and "overly hand-holding"? Was this something you primarily found the answers to through player testing?

We wanted to avoid over "hand-holding", so first we decided to have the "Exploration mode" where players have to figure out where to go by themselves (like in a lot of classics from the Metroidvania genre). We also decided to let players switch between this mode and the "guided" mode any time they want. If a player is bothered to feel lost, they can activate the Guided mode, and if they think they are back on track later they can go back to the Exploration mode.

Additionally, for this Guided mode we wanted to have more than a GPS to follow. Due to the openness of our Metroidvania structure, it would have been very complicated conceptually and technically as well. We identified the friction point of players who were not used to this genre - while exploring, they wouldn’t know if a path was locked or if they were not understanding what to do or wouldn’t remember an unexplored path or know the direction of the next big objective. We decided to clearly provide visual feedback on a locked path when encountered but also to update this "locked path" to a different state "unexplored" at the moment players acquire the power to unlock them.

For the next "macro objective" displayed, we had to rely a lot on playtests and the level designers did a tremendous job to ensure that they were not too close to each other but also not confusing (for example if an objective is on the south of the map but you have to go to the north first due to the level structure, it could create a "drunk walking" behavior to find the path that could be frustrating). At the end we think we found the right balance.

Can you elaborate on some of the challenges you faced when simplifying the Memory Shards feature from its more complex original version to its final, more simplified iteration? How did the team ensure that Memory Shards felt like a natural part of the game’s world and mechanics, rather than a disconnected tool?

As game designers, we could not refrain from trying some things that were ultimately too complex. For example, at first, you didn't take a screenshot from the whole screen, but you had to aim and choose what part of the screen you wanted to save. It was because we were prototyping other functionalities in this mode: scanning enemies, solving riddles, etc. You could even be hit and interrupted by the enemy when doing so. After a few iterations and playtest, we thought it was too convoluted. We went back to the first idea: a tool to pin the screenshot to the map and solve the problem of mental note. After a few playtests on timing, feedback and input mapping, we arrived at the Memory Shard feature’s current form that felt "natural" for the player.