Xbox at Taipei Game Show 2025: Bringing Incredible Taiwan-Made Games to the World

This January, the Xbox Strategic Markets team was in Taiwan for Taipei Game Show and to host Taiwan’s first ever Xbox Discovery Day and Women in Games Asia event. In partnership with GameWorks, a Taiwanese game dev collective including veterans from studios such as Red Candle Games, SIGONO and Rayark, we engaged with over 120+ attendees, sharing the latest information and platform updates to help Taiwan-made games and developers bring their games to a global audience.

Although our team has attended Taipei Game Show and engaged with the developer community there for a few years now, this year felt especially significant given that we drove our largest dev engagement in Taiwan to date. Over 77% of Xbox Discovery Day attendees were meeting with us for the first time, and we shared information about our platform, from getting started with ID@Xbox, to funding initiatives like the Developer Acceleration Program and Game Pass, as well as how to leverage marketing and showcase opportunities to drive discoverability on our platform.

“[Xbox] gave us an excellent presentation, and I would like to thank them for sharing their knowledge and experience with us. We look forward to more events like this.” – William, Mariana Games.

We’re also proud to have partnered closely with Women in Games Asia (WIGA) to bring Taiwan’s women in games community together, co-hosting an event with a panel of incredible leaders including Rosa Fu (Co-Founder, GameWorks), Rachel Chou (Player Engagement Team Lead, Keywords Studios), Ann Hsu (Linguist, Keywords Studios), and Huei Chan (Independent Marketing, Business Development & Producer), moderated by Kah Hui Teo (Director, Women in Games Asia). The Xbox Strategic Markets team continues to be committed to empowering underrepresented communities. This is the second Xbox and WIGA partnered event, the first was held at Gamescom Asia in Singapore last year.

“[We] have been working hard to promote women in gaming groups in Taiwan for a long time, and I’m absolutely thrilled to see an official event by Xbox dedicated to women in gaming.” – Nancy W., Taiwan women in games community leader.