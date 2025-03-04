Xbox at Taipei Game Show 2025: Bringing Incredible Taiwan-Made Games to the World
An inside look at the Taipei Game Show and Taiwan’s first ever Xbox Discovery Day and Women in Games Asia event.
This January, the Xbox Strategic Markets team was in Taiwan for Taipei Game Show and to host Taiwan’s first ever Xbox Discovery Day and Women in Games Asia event. In partnership with GameWorks, a Taiwanese game dev collective including veterans from studios such as Red Candle Games, SIGONO and Rayark, we engaged with over 120+ attendees, sharing the latest information and platform updates to help Taiwan-made games and developers bring their games to a global audience.
Although our team has attended Taipei Game Show and engaged with the developer community there for a few years now, this year felt especially significant given that we drove our largest dev engagement in Taiwan to date. Over 77% of Xbox Discovery Day attendees were meeting with us for the first time, and we shared information about our platform, from getting started with ID@Xbox, to funding initiatives like the Developer Acceleration Program and Game Pass, as well as how to leverage marketing and showcase opportunities to drive discoverability on our platform.
“[Xbox] gave us an excellent presentation, and I would like to thank them for sharing their knowledge and experience with us. We look forward to more events like this.” – William, Mariana Games.
We’re also proud to have partnered closely with Women in Games Asia (WIGA) to bring Taiwan’s women in games community together, co-hosting an event with a panel of incredible leaders including Rosa Fu (Co-Founder, GameWorks), Rachel Chou (Player Engagement Team Lead, Keywords Studios), Ann Hsu (Linguist, Keywords Studios), and Huei Chan (Independent Marketing, Business Development & Producer), moderated by Kah Hui Teo (Director, Women in Games Asia). The Xbox Strategic Markets team continues to be committed to empowering underrepresented communities. This is the second Xbox and WIGA partnered event, the first was held at Gamescom Asia in Singapore last year.
“[We] have been working hard to promote women in gaming groups in Taiwan for a long time, and I’m absolutely thrilled to see an official event by Xbox dedicated to women in gaming.” – Nancy W., Taiwan women in games community leader.
Xbox also sponsored Taipei Game Show’s Indie House this year, which included an incredibly fun Awards night with over 340 developer submissions from 52 countries. Taiwan-made indie game Minds Beneath Us by Bear Bone Studio took home the Grand Prix award. The Indie House on the Taipei Game Show event floor featured over 200 indie games and teams from across Asia-Pacific and the world, an exciting cross-section of all the innovations and creativity happening in the indie scene.
Some standouts include OPUS: Prism Peak by SIGONO, Bionic Bay by Psychoflow Studio, Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade by 7Quark, Homura Hime by Crimson Dusk, Rubinite by Cup Dog Games and many more.
“A huge thank you to Xbox… your support made the events possible, providing concrete support and recognition for the indie game development community.” – Han L., Taipei Game Show organizing committee.
Lastly, we sponsored multiple Global Game Jam sites including Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong, as it happened the same weekend as Taipei Game Show. We’re so proud of the efforts these community leaders have made to foster game innovation and development in their home countries.
In my view, all eyes are on Taiwan as a market for incredible game experiences and we love the ambition and determination of the Taiwan game dev community to take their games global.
To date, we proud of all the Taiwan-made games we already support like Nine Sols by Red Candle Games (available on Game Pass now), The Star Named EOS by Akatsuki Taiwan, Asterigos by Acme Game Studio, OPUS: Echo of Starsong by SIGONO, Legend of Tianding by Neon Doctrine, Alina of the Arena by PINIX, and The Bridge Curse by Softstar Entertainment.
Xbox is honored to work closely with community leaders like GameWorks and Taipei Game Developers Forum, and associations like TAICCA, to bring more Taiwan-made games to the world.