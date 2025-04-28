The Latest Features in the April 2025 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) Release

Introducing WdCapture CLI for Quick and Effective Screenshot Management

A brand-new command-line interface (CLI) tool, WdCapture, is now available for capturing screenshots effortlessly on PC. Supporting both Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats, WdCapture lets developers save screenshots as PNG or JXR files. This flexible tool allows you to set custom file paths and select specific displays, simplifying screenshot management during development.

Powerful Debugging with Visual Studio 2022 C++ Dynamic Debugging

The April 2025 release introduces significant advancements in debugging with Visual Studio 2022's new C++ Dynamic Debugging feature. Developers can now debug optimized C++ code dynamically without impacting performance. Set breakpoints and step into functions with ease thanks to on-demand function deoptimization. This powerful tool requires Visual Studio 2022 version 17.14 Preview 2 or newer. More information can be found at aka.ms/dynamicdebugging.

PIX Enhancements for Improved CPU Timeline Visualization

The PIX tool receives valuable updates to Direct3D context event handling. Developers can now initiate and conclude PIX events involving Direct3D contexts across different CPU threads, significantly enhancing flexibility. CPU work timelines are displayed more clearly, with start and end times now marked distinctly per CPU thread, making it easier to visualize and optimize performance.

For a detailed breakdown of the April 2025 GDK Update, check out the full announcement.

To learn more about how to use the GDK to develop games on Xbox and Windows, see our public GDK documentation at aka.ms/gamedevdocs or experiment with our public version of the GDK at aka.ms/gdk.

