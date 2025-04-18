Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Anima Interactive
This week, we’re highlighting Anima Interactive, creators of the Developer Acceleration Program title Take Us North.
The ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, launched in 2023, marches forth with the mission to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. The Developer Acceleration program seeks to support developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives, and several other communities by removing longstanding barriers to entry for creators and normalizing diverse storylines and characters in gaming.
Since the program was announced, dozens of games have been released on Xbox to both critical acclaim and commercial success. With that in mind, we believe it is only fitting that we spotlight some of the creators behind these titles in a new recurring series on Microsoft Game Dev blog.
This week, we’re highlighting Anima Interactive, developer of the Developer Acceleration Program title Take Us North. We had the chance to chat with Karla Reyes, Founder & Creative Director, about the studio’s experience with the program and how DAP helped them successfully develop Take Us North.
Tell us about Anima Interactive.
Anima Interactive is a socially conscious indie games studio that blends art and technology to drive positive cultural impact. With video games as the largest entertainment medium in the world, we strongly believe in the immense untapped opportunity for interactive media to drive real-world positive change. Entertainment shapes culture, and culture shapes society. As developers, we have a responsibility to expand perspectives.
We’re a small but mighty team of artists, storytellers, and activists dotted across the globe. The development team behind Take Us North represents over 15 countries including Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, The Netherlands, The US, The UK, and Spain. Our team is over 60% BIPOC and over 60% female/non-binary, and we aim to challenge the status quo in the broader games industry.
Beyond developing our own titles, we are committed to cultivating a community of values-aligned creators. We empower artists to explore how games can be a force for good. One way we do this is through hosting game jams. Last year, we hosted a justice-themed game jam, which culminated in an awards ceremony and showcase at SXSW in Austin. We had over 100 developers from 19 countries participate, and there were some incredible projects that emerged from it. We followed that with a climate storytelling jam, with selected projects presented at the Hollywood Climate Summit in Los Angeles. Some of these projects have received further development support, and it’s been incredible to follow their journeys. We recently announced another game jam we’re hosting in partnership with Trevor Noah’s production studio Day Zero Productions. It’s a solarpunk-themed jam. At a time when our planet is so fragile, it’s essential to create space for radical hope and imagine a brighter future.
What can you tell us about Take Us North?
Take Us North is a narrative adventure/survival-lite experience that immerses players in the poignant journeys of migrants and asylum seekers on their way to cross the US-Mexico border.
We recognize that this is an emotionally-charged subject matter-and we are approaching it with great care and authenticity. It’s a topic that’s deeply personal to many of our team members, and we’re collaborating closely with migrants with lived experience, anthropologists, humanitarians, and experts in migration. I’ve personally spent time on the border visiting migrant shelters and conducting interviews with those directly affected. Our goal is to foster greater awareness and empathy around a complex subject that is unfortunately often flattened into statistics or divisive rhetoric.
The game is primarily set in the Sonoran Desert, which is one of the most dangerous migrant trails in the world. Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers have gone missing or lost their lives in this vast and unforgiving terrain, often as a result of dehydration or hypo or hyperthermia. Take Us North aims to honor their stories with dignity and compassion.
In Take Us North, players assume the role of a migrant guide, often known as coyotes, whose objective is to safely shepherd a group of migrants across the border. Along the way, players must navigate obstacles such as perilous wildlife, extreme heat and cold, and the looming threat of La migra, or Border Patrol. During moments of rest, the group gathers around a campfire to exchange stories. The game blends narrative depth, strategic traversal, and stealth mechanics to meaningfully connect players with the physical and emotional stakes of the migrant journey.
What have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced as an independent studio?
One of our biggest challenges has been securing early-stage funding while maintaining a sustainable and values-driven workflow. I deeply value health and well-being; however, the reality is that sometimes it’s incredibly challenging to keep everything balanced when having to wear so many hats.
Early-stage funding is notoriously scarce for indie developers, especially if the studio hasn’t shipped a game together yet. Furthermore, some investors may not be willing to take the risk of investing in a project that tackles a provocative or inherently political subject matter. It’s worth noting that while immigration is a highly politicized subject matter, our approach with Take Us North focuses on a more humanitarian angle and shining a light on stories and perspectives that are often cast in the shadows.
Another challenge has been mentoring and supporting early-career developers from underrepresented regions such as Latin America. Many of our team members are incredibly talented but have had limited access to formal training or industry-standard resources. Thanks to DAP’s support, we’ve been able to provide team members with opportunity and infrastructure.
How did you learn about or connect with the Developer Acceleration Program?
Before I founded Anima, I worked at larger studios (Square Enix and Niantic) and also helped build Code Coven, a global classroom and accelerator for underrepresented game developers and creative technologists. One of our primary goals was to address the massive funding gap that exists at the earliest stages of game development.
Through this work, I saw firsthand how many developers-especially those from marginalized communities-had incredible ideas but limited resources to bring them to life.
Publishers and funders often want to see a vertical slice before they can consider investing in a developer or project; however, it often requires financial resources to get to this stage, especially at the quality bar expected in today’s competitive landscape.
It was through relentless research in efforts to support Code Coven participants that I eventually discovered DAP and met the wonderful team behind it. A few Code Coven alumni ended up receiving support from DAP and have published their own games. Now, I feel fortunate and grateful that we’re following in their footsteps.
How has the Developer Acceleration Program impacted your game’s development?
We would not be where we are with Take Us North if it had not been for the generous support of DAP and the iD@Xbox team. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude to everyone behind this incredible program, especially James Lewis and Annette Gonzalez, who have championed our project since its inception. Beyond the crucial financial support, the Developer Acceleration Program has provided our team with an external accountability structure through milestones, which has energized the team to work toward shared goals.
DAP has also provided community: a cohort of developers from around the world who are also working to tell meaningful and bold stories. The sense of solidarity and support has been motivating.
DAP has not only allowed us to grow our game but also the studio. It has given some of our team members the opportunity to gain experience in a real production environment. In that sense, DAP is not just empowering game developers but also supporting entrepreneurship and studio leadership.
What accomplishments are you most proud of as an independent studio?
I feel immensely proud of everything that our team has accomplished, but the most meaningful moments have been showcasing our demo of Take Us North in public. We presented the project at the United Nations late last year, and we had our first wider public showcase at Day of the Devs and The MIX at GDC this year. We were recognized among the top indie games at GDC this year by GamesHub and NPR and are nominated for this year’s A MAZE. festival awards.
But more than any press or accolade, what has moved me most has been receiving feedback from players. A few players have remarked that Take Us North reminds them of Journey or Death Stranding - two of our biggest inspirations.
We recently showcased at the London Games Festival, and one player commented, “I really loved it. You’re handling such relevant and moving content and treating it beautifully. I always loved games that feel a bit like a Trojan Horse, talking about bigger topics but packaging it in a way that’s really engaging”.
To have players connect with the experience and feel the stories we’re telling-that’s been the greatest validation of all.
Any hints on what might be coming next from Anima Interactive?
Right now, We’re focused on continuing to develop Take Us North and preparing to launch our Kickstarter campaign soon! That said, we are beginning to explore other projects (TBA), and you can expect to see continued community-building efforts.
Why do you feel that programs like DAP are important to the health of the game industry?
Programs like DAP are vital—not just to the future of the games industry, but to its present health, equity, and evolution.
DAP is more than a funding initiative; it is a lifeline for independent creators, especially those from historically marginalized backgrounds who have been systemically shut out of access to capital, mentorship, and visibility.
As someone who is deeply committed to mentoring and training game developers from underrepresented communities, I see DAP as a stepping stone that enables the dreams of creators who might otherwise never have had the opportunity to pursue their visions. It offers not only the financial runway to develop early-stage prototypes, but also the support system—accountability structures, mentorship, and community—that’s so often missing for new studios trying to break in.
Creative and financial freedom are deeply intertwined. You can’t tell bold, authentic, or experimental stories if you don’t have the resources to build them—or if you're forced to dilute your vision to fit a narrow mold. What DAP does is give us room to breathe, to build, and to imagine on our own terms. For Anima Interactive, it has meant the difference between a dream deferred and a project in motion.
As the world faces immense social, political, and environmental challenges, it’s critical that we uplift diverse voices and perspectives now more than ever. DAP is paving the way for a new wave of game development—one that is more inclusive, visionary, and deeply human. We’re incredibly grateful to be part of the journey.