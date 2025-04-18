Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Anima Interactive

Beyond developing our own titles, we are committed to cultivating a community of values-aligned creators. We empower artists to explore how games can be a force for good. One way we do this is through hosting game jams. Last year, we hosted a justice-themed game jam, which culminated in an awards ceremony and showcase at SXSW in Austin. We had over 100 developers from 19 countries participate, and there were some incredible projects that emerged from it. We followed that with a climate storytelling jam, with selected projects presented at the Hollywood Climate Summit in Los Angeles. Some of these projects have received further development support, and it’s been incredible to follow their journeys. We recently announced another game jam we’re hosting in partnership with Trevor Noah’s production studio Day Zero Productions. It’s a solarpunk-themed jam. At a time when our planet is so fragile, it’s essential to create space for radical hope and imagine a brighter future.

What can you tell us about Take Us North?

Take Us North is a narrative adventure/survival-lite experience that immerses players in the poignant journeys of migrants and asylum seekers on their way to cross the US-Mexico border.

We recognize that this is an emotionally-charged subject matter-and we are approaching it with great care and authenticity. It’s a topic that’s deeply personal to many of our team members, and we’re collaborating closely with migrants with lived experience, anthropologists, humanitarians, and experts in migration. I’ve personally spent time on the border visiting migrant shelters and conducting interviews with those directly affected. Our goal is to foster greater awareness and empathy around a complex subject that is unfortunately often flattened into statistics or divisive rhetoric.

The game is primarily set in the Sonoran Desert, which is one of the most dangerous migrant trails in the world. Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers have gone missing or lost their lives in this vast and unforgiving terrain, often as a result of dehydration or hypo or hyperthermia. Take Us North aims to honor their stories with dignity and compassion.

In Take Us North, players assume the role of a migrant guide, often known as coyotes, whose objective is to safely shepherd a group of migrants across the border. Along the way, players must navigate obstacles such as perilous wildlife, extreme heat and cold, and the looming threat of La migra, or Border Patrol. During moments of rest, the group gathers around a campfire to exchange stories. The game blends narrative depth, strategic traversal, and stealth mechanics to meaningfully connect players with the physical and emotional stakes of the migrant journey.

What have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced as an independent studio?

One of our biggest challenges has been securing early-stage funding while maintaining a sustainable and values-driven workflow. I deeply value health and well-being; however, the reality is that sometimes it’s incredibly challenging to keep everything balanced when having to wear so many hats.