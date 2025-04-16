Helping Indie Developers Succeed on Xbox: Strategies for Pre-Launch, Launch, and Beyond

At this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC), we shared some of the most important lessons we’ve learned from more than a decade of working with independent developers through the ID@Xbox program. With over 6,000 indie titles launched, 5,000+ partners across 100 countries, and more than $5 billion paid out in royalties, we’ve been lucky to have an ongoing bird’s eye view of what makes a great launch — and what can hold developers back.

Our core mission at Xbox is to bring the joy and community aspects of gaming to everyone on the planet, and to empower game creators to deliver their titles to players wherever they are — be that console, PC, cloud, and beyond. Let’s talk about how we’re helping indie developers maximize success, and how you can build your own winning strategy with those best practices in mind.

Empowering Players by Supporting Developers

Today, people expect more flexibility in how they play than at any time in the history of the games industry. They want to be able to jump into a session on their handheld or phone during lunch, pick up where they left off later on their PC, and settle in with their console at night. Enabling that kind of seamless experience has become one of our top priorities; as such, it’s now also a key implementation opportunity for developers.

We fully support multi-device gaming through services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and features like Xbox Play Anywhere (XPA), which increases engagement by letting players take their game (and their progress) across platforms. We’ve seen games that support XPA jump in retention, with over 20% more hours played per user. The takeaway here is quite clear: when you make it easier for people to play your game, they play it more.

To help you meet players where they are, we encourage developers to:

Publish your title across Xbox console, PC, and cloud. Optimize for different devices, including handhelds and mobile. Support features like cross-progression, cross-entitlement, and cross-play.

These features are not only player-friendly, but also position your game well for services like Game Pass.

The ID@Xbox Journey: From Pitch to Post-Launch

We built the ID@Xbox program to give independent developers a simple, straightforward way to self-publish on Xbox platforms. Once your game is approved (which can be anything from a pitch deck to a full build), we provide SDK access, dev kits, documentation, and support.

From there, you’ll follow a journey to release that thousands of developers have already traveled, and that we’ve been steadily streamlining for over a decade now. We’ve broken that journey down into five distinct stages:

Getting Started: Onboarding, NDA, and concept submission Creating the Game: Game development and cert preparation Product Configuration: Store setup, pricing, and pre-orders Pre-Launch Prep: Private flight testing and promotion prep Release and Sustain: Public launch and post-launch updates

Our goal at Xbox is to provide clarity and support at every step, whether you’re building your first title or bringing your next big hit to market.

Strategy Tips: Pre-Launch, Launch, and Beyond

Of course, while success on Xbox requires making a great game, it’s also about nailing the details like timing, planning, and execution. Here are some practical tips we shared at GDC, drawn from our experiences with thousands of indie launches.

Pre-Launch: Laying the Groundwork

In addition to the development itself, there’s a lot of work to be done before your game even releases. Let’s take a look at some key areas where developers can start to improve their processes, stop activities that might make their lives harder, and perform some maintenance to stand out.

START

…understanding the store journey. Passing cert gives you confidence in your launch date. Use that to plan pre-orders, wishlists, and visibility tactics.

…building your community early. Use Xbox’s official club feature to bring fans together. You don’t need a dedicated community manager to get started — just consistent engagement.

…getting your game into players’ hands. You can request up to 5,000 tokens for distribution to press, streamers, and community members. Demos, betas, and trials are also great tools for exposure.

STOP

…underestimating certification timelines. Cert takes time. We recommend starting six months ahead of launch, and budgeting at least two months for testing and resubmission.

…announcing dates too early. Do not go public with your release date until you’ve officially passed cert.

…relying on us to drive your marketing. We’re here to support and amplify your marketing efforts, but your strategy should come from you.

MAINTAIN

…a strong product detail page. This is where many players will discover your game, often from curated or algorithmic lists. Make it count!

Launch: Timing Is Everything

Alright, it’s time. Your game is fully cooked and you’re ready for players around the world to get their hands on it. That doesn’t mean you should just put it out there and wait for the money and acclaim to come rolling in. Here are a few areas where you can maximize your chances for success when your game releases.

STOP

…using launch discounts. These don’t significantly increase conversions and often reduce your game’s perceived value.

…launching in crowded seasons. The fall is still notoriously AAA-heavy. Consider less saturated windows like August or springtime.

START

…offering meaningful pre-order bonuses. Players are more motivated by extra content than by discounts.

…planning around your audience. Talk to us early on about your timing. We’re happy to help you avoid bottlenecks and crowded windows.

Post-Launch: Don’t Wait to Plan Ahead

Your game is now out in the wild and players are loving it. You might think it’s time to get started on your next project or take a hard-earned break. While we’re not saying that you shouldn’t do those things, there is one thing that you should keep top-of-mind.

STOP

…waiting to build your roadmap. Whether or not you’re running a live service game, having a plan for post-launch content, events, or updates keeps players engaged and the community healthy.

The Developer Acceleration Program: Supporting Underrepresented Creators

While the majority of our indie support comes through ID@Xbox, my team has been leading a program within the broader ID@Xbox initiative: the Developer Acceleration Program (or DAP). Announced back in 2023, DAP is an initiative we lead to support creators that help us reach more gamers with games that speak to them.

Through DAP, we offer:

Non-recoupable porting funds to help bring games to Xbox without requiring exclusivity or equity

to help bring games to Xbox without requiring exclusivity or equity Prototype funding to help teams bring big ideas to life before full production

to help teams bring big ideas to life before full production Developer education through live sessions with Xbox subject matter experts (ID@Xbox Green Room)

Since launching, DAP has partnered with more than 200 titles and helped over 75 of those reach players on Xbox. The results have been powerful, and gratifying. As one of our partners, Macula Interactive (Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber), put it: “It’s emotionally encouraging to know Xbox supports and uplifts stories like ours … The feeling of community is incredible.”

Join Us

If you’re working on a game and considering Xbox, we want to hear from you. Register at https://www.xbox.com/id, complete the NDA, and submit your pitch. Whether you’re looking for publishing support, porting assistance, or prototype funding, there’s a path for you — and we’re here to help guide it.

Thousands of developers have already launched with ID@Xbox. We hope you’ll be next.