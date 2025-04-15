Inside Indie Selects: Sorry We’re Closed

Tom: I was in charge of the technical design and programming for the game as well as importing and setting up the assets that C.B. made in the game engine. I also worked on the accessibility features and controller support.

Both: We worked together on game design, level design and narrative design.

What do you want the audience to take away or experience once they play Sorry We’re Closed?

C.: I’d love for people to feel like they were able to visit some bizarre town, even for just a moment, and take back with them the characters and the world we tried to convey. It’s always my favourite part of playing video games - taking part in a world that I can bring back with me into the real world and let it alter how I see and experience things going forward.

Tom: We tried to make something that isn’t afraid to be a game, it’s not always serious. We touch on meaningful topics but we’re also trying to entertain players. I hope people come away remembering it as a fond experience and that some little details, like Mimi the rat, stick with them.

Which feature or gameplay mechanic are you most proud of in Sorry We’re Closed?

C.: Having to create branching paths that felt fulfilling either way was a tough job for me, so hearing that people really enjoy the story has really given me some confidence in that area too. In the future there will definitely be things I might do differently, but learning along the way while working on this felt really unique. I think if I had more writing experience before tackling the story of Sorry We’re Closed, it may not have turned out as fun as it has!

Tom: The Third Eye mechanic where the world changes around the player. It is the core play element of the game and is used for exploration, puzzles and combat. I’m very happy with the physicality of it, that it has this radius that can bump into things of effect objects depending on where they are in relation to the player.

What's the biggest lesson you learned during development of Sorry We’re Closed?

C.: Everything really will take longer than you expect! It’s easy to think of tasks in the simple terms of how long it takes to complete it the first time around and easy to forget about the other necessary steps of testing and making sure each thing does what it needs to do. There are so many different parts involved that it may still take some time yet to master that kind of estimation, but I definitely learned that even if I think I have considered every element in the process, it’s integral to still add more time.

Tom: That we can deviate from how things work in the real world to achieve what we wanted to do in the game world. One example would be that if the player is riding a train then it is much more straightforward for us to keep the train carriage still and instead create a sense of motion by moving the tunnel. You can see the tunnel and lights moving outside the carriage which creates the illusion that the train is moving. Keeping the carriage still meant that we didn’t need new gameplay logic so it was less time intensive for us to create and less likely to introduce new bugs. The game is full of little things like this behind the scenes. Finding efficient ways to let us realise our ideas has become one of my favourite parts of the development process.

What was the biggest challenge you overcame during development of Sorry We’re Closed?

C.: Because of the Third Eye mechanic in the game, I had to make most areas twice, with different texture work and often different geometry to create the effect within the combat areas. Even towards the end when I had a rhythm on the production of it, it still took a lot of focus and time to get it right, not including all the testing and fixing that might need to occur. It is a really cool effect so I am glad I managed to tough it out in the end.