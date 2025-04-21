Inside Indie Selects: Turbo Overkill

From conception to release, the game development journey is different for every independent studio. Sure, there are parts that are similar or that nearly everyone has to go through along the way, but the actual experience differs depending on myriad factors. Some studios have dozens of employees, each of which has a specific role to fill. Others might only have one solo developer handling every step in the process. Regardless of a studio’s size, location, or experience, they’ve each got a story to share with their fellow developers. That’s where we come in.

Every week, we’ll be spotlighting an independent developer that the ID@Xbox team has chosen to be included in the monthly Indie Select collection. This dedicated, permanent, curated collection in the Xbox Store allows us to bring more attention to games that we feel are particularly special – everything from current favorites to older gems, including games from new creators from around the world. You’ll learn more about the teams building these great games, the challenges they faced along their development journey, what they learned, advice they’d share with other developers, and much more.

This week, we’ll be taking a look at Trigger Happy Interactive, developer of the ID@Xbox game Turbo Overkill. We had a chance to chat with Sam Prebble, the Founder of Trigger Happy Interactive, about the development journey the team took to publish Turbo Overkill on Xbox.

Tell us a bit about Trigger Happy Interactive.

Sam Prebble, Founder: Trigger Happy Interactive is a small, mostly solo development studio run by me, Sam Prebble, based in Wellington, New Zealand. Turbo Overkill, released in 2023, was the studio’s first major title. I’m largely self-taught, having started out modding games like Doom II in the early 2000s, which eventually led me down the path of creating my own.

What was the inspiration behind Turbo Overkill?

Sam: Being a huge fan of FPS games—especially Doom—I wanted to create a game that felt like the ultimate "greatest hits" of the genre, packed into a single, adrenaline-fueled experience. I borrowed mechanics I loved from other shooters, like the slide system from Apex Legends (which I was playing a lot of at the time) and the Meathook from Doom Eternal. More than anything, I just wanted to make the game I always wished existed—a fast, fluid, and over-the-top shooter that never lets up.