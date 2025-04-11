A Journey to the Underworld: Inside the Launch of 33 Immortals

When it was first revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2023, the co-op action roguelike 33 Immortals was cheered by players as a fresh new take on the tried-and-true roguelike formula. In addition to letting 33 players cooperatively battle their way through dungeons together, developer Thunder Lotus Games brought together a wide variety of gameplay mechanics (all wrapped in gorgeous, hand-drawn visuals) to create something wholly unique. Clearly that gamble has paid off in a big way, as the studio recently announced that over 500,000 players have journeyed into Inferno in Xbox Game Preview, with more joining them every day.

In honor of 33 Immortals hitting that lofty milestone, we thought it was a good time to take a closer look at just how 33 Immortals got there and what the team learned along the way. We had a chance to sit down with Creative Director Stéphan Logier, Community Manager Alison Auzias, and Director of Programming Daniel Dupuis to learn more about how Thunder Lotus brought this innovative game to life.

Microsoft Game Dev: 33 Immortals has already reached more than 500,000 players. Did you anticipate this level of success so quickly?

Stéphan Logier, Creative Director: We were hopeful that 33 Immortals would resonate with players but attracting more than 500,000 players in a couple of weeks was a wonderful surprise. The enthusiastic response from the community has been incredibly gratifying and motivates us to continue enhancing the game.