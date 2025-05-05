Team Xbox Celebrates Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The Pacific Islands are defined by the deep connection between the land, sea, and the people who call it home. The ocean isn’t just a backdrop; it’s central to the identity, culture, and spiritual life of Pacific Islander communities. However, with rising sea levels threatening these islands, this vital connection is at risk. Coastal erosion, infrastructure damage, and the loss of cultural heritage sites are just a few of the challenges these communities face.

Through gaming, we have a unique opportunity to immerse ourselves in these cultures, raise awareness, and foster a collective commitment to preserving them.

Xbox is proud to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by highlighting games that we hope inspire the next generation to take global action. Together, we can raise awareness and work to preserve these vital cultures and communities for future generations. Join us in creating A Wave of Change.

To learn more about how Xbox is celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, including games to play, movies to watch, and Gaming with Impact opportunities, head over to read the full post on Xbox Wire.