Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Gambir Studio

The ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, launched in 2023, marches forth with the mission to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. The Developer Acceleration program seeks to support developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives, and several other communities by removing longstanding barriers to entry for creators and normalizing diverse storylines and characters in gaming.

Since the program was announced, dozens of games have been released on Xbox to both critical acclaim and commercial success. With that in mind, we believe it is only fitting that we spotlight some of the creators behind these titles in a new recurring series on Microsoft Game Dev blog.

This week, we’re highlighting Gambir Studio, developer of the Developer Acceleration Program title Spices of Life. We had the chance to chat with Shafiq Husein, CEO, about the studio’s experience with the program and how DAP helped them successfully develop Spices of Life.

Tell us about Gambir Studio.

Gambir Studio started as a dream by five friends. My co-founders and I met each other when we were working at another video game company. After work, we’d often hang out to share drinks and stories. Then we discovered that we have the same dream: to create games that we can call our own.

We started making small games after work hours. Our earliest games were based on local trends, but their success made us realize that Indonesians are drawn to games with themes that are familiar to them.