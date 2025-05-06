Inside Indie Selects: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

From conception to release, the game development journey is different for every independent studio. Sure, there are parts that are similar or that nearly everyone has to go through along the way, but the actual experience differs depending on myriad factors. Some studios have dozens of employees, each of which has a specific role to fill. Others might only have one solo developer handling every step in the process. Regardless of a studio’s size, location, or experience, they’ve each got a story to share with their fellow developers. That’s where we come in.

This week, we’ll be taking a look at DON’T NOD Montreal, developer of the ID@Xbox game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. We had a chance to chat with Creative Director Michel Koch and Brand Manager Marin Yvon-Maze from DON’T NOD Montreal about the development journey the team took to publish Lost Records: Bloom & Rage on Xbox.

Tell us a bit about DON’T NOD Montreal.

Marin Yvon-Maze: DON’T NOD Montréal is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. The studio was founded during the pandemic by the leadership team behind Life is Strange. Over the course of the project, our team grew steadily, reaching 50 people by the time of Bloom & Rage’s launch. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality narrative adventures that emphasize deep character development and empower players with meaningful choices that shape their stories.