Inside Indie Selects: Monaco 2

From conception to release, the game development journey is different for every independent studio. Sure, there are parts that are similar or that nearly everyone has to go through along the way, but the actual experience differs depending on myriad factors. Some studios have dozens of employees, each of which has a specific role to fill. Others might only have one solo developer handling every step in the process. Regardless of a studio’s size, location, or experience, they’ve each got a story to share with their fellow developers. That’s where we come in.

Every week, we’ll be spotlighting an independent developer that the ID@Xbox team has chosen to be included in the monthly Indie Select collection. This dedicated, permanent, curated collection in the Xbox Store allows us to bring more attention to games that we feel are particularly special – everything from current favorites to older gems, including games from new creators from around the world. You’ll learn more about the teams building these great games, the challenges they faced along their development journey, what they learned, advice they’d share with other developers, and much more.

This week, we’ll be taking a look at Pocketwatch Games, developer of the ID@Xbox game Monaco 2. We had a chance to chat with Andy Schatz, Studio Director for Pocketwatch Games, about the development journey the team took to publish Monaco 2 on Xbox.

Tell us a bit about Pocketwatch Games.

Pocketwatch Games is based out of San Diego but we have remote workers around the United States. We released the original Monaco: What Yours is Mine all the way back in 2013 and then followed it up with Tooth & Tail, a RTS featuring adorable critters in 2017. Now we’ve come back to Monaco twelve years later with Monaco 2 to fulfill our original vision for what Monaco could be.