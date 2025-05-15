Introducing our New GDK and PlayFab Documentation Architecture

The Xbox learning resources team is happy to announce that we’ve just launched our new documentation information architecture for both the Game Development Kit and the PlayFab documentation sets.

For the last several months, starting in 2024, the learning resources team has been developing a new organization for all our existing documentation. This project was a follow-on to last year's migration of all documentation to the learn platform. Now, with all Xbox developer documentation in one place, we could re-design our information architecture to achieve multiple goals, including improved user discovery of the topics they look for most and organizational standards of other doc sets our users tell us they prefer.

Following months of planning and extensive file management, we launched our new documentation information architecture this past week.

You can check out our two major 'hub pages' and associated tables of content here:

learn.microsoft.com/gaming/gdk

learn.microsoft.com/gaming/playfab

With this new information architecture, we are able to quickly and easily add entirely new doc sets in line with our existing content. In the coming weeks and months, look for new doc sets on porting Steam games to the Xbox PC ecosystem and Xbox Play Anywhere.

We couldn’t have done this without input from many teams across Microsoft and we’re excited for developers to dive in.