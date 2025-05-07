Xbox Game Camp Announced in Detroit

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Camp is making its way to Detroit, bringing its immersive learning experience to Michigan’s game development community. The virtual program will run from July 29 through October 23 and is open for applications today through June 9, 2025.

Founded in 2020, Game Camp aims to empower creators across the world to realize their potential in the gaming industry through unique and innovative learning experiences, no matter where they are in their development journey. Indie developers and aspiring creators learn the skills, tools, and knowledge needed to accelerate their careers, and established developers can refine their craft and connect with industry experts. With programs in the United States, the continent of Africa, Asia, and parts of Europe, Game Camp is committed to empowering game developers where they reside.

Detroit has a long history of being a city of innovation, from revolutionizing the automotive industry to pioneering a new wave in music. Now, as Michigan’s video game industry continues to grow, Xbox Game Camp is committed to supporting the next generation of game developers and fueling new opportunities in the region.

“Game Camp was founded knowing that extraordinary talent resides everywhere, and as a native Michigander, I can attest to the incredible wealth of creative talent and the rich history of innovation that thrives in Detroit and across Michigan,” said Chris Charla, General Manager (GM) of Content and Developer Readiness at Xbox. "Through mentorship and learning opportunities, we are excited to help local game creators bring their visions to life. We can’t wait to see what unique ideas and games that come from Game Camp Detroit.”

To participate, individuals must be of legal age, reside in the state of Michigan, and be studying, or working part or full-time, in any of the following fields: software development, visual arts, 3D, music and audio, web design, narrative design, or professional project management. Learn more about the participation requirements at https://aka.ms/XboxGameCampDetroit.

For further information on how to apply, visit the official Xbox Game Camp Detroit site before applications close on June 9, 2025.

