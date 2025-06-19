How Electronic Arts Standardized their C++ Builds Across Windows and Linux using Visual Studio Build Tools

Visual Studio

Visual Studio is used by developers across Electronic Arts. Intellisense, Copilot integration, Build Insights and the overall debugging experience make it an easy choice for that role. Our close ties with the Visual Studio team at Microsoft and their responsiveness to our questions and requests help to ensure that the IDE stays in sync with our developers’ needs.

Consistency across machines

Frostbite requires a specific version of Visual Studio, but we do our best to allow users to choose the minor/patch versions as they see fit, so they can update Visual Studio as often or as little as they'd like. Each new version of Visual Studio contains a unique version of MSVC’s tool chain within its install. Given that developers can go months without updating their Visual Studio installation, this would mean that over time, we would get both developers and CI machines using an array of different Visual Studio versions, each with a different version of the MSVC tool chain. To mitigate these issues, Frostbite needed to isolate the MSVC tool chain from the Visual Studio installation into our own redistributable packages. These packages are submitted to source control alongside the engine.

The tools are initially extracted from the Visual Studio installation directories (this includes the Android and Linux tool chains for building on Windows.) We then package the tools into our own packaging format for distribution via source control. The package contains meta data identifying locations within the package to find any necessary files. As mentioned, the first step in any of our code builds is generating a new Visual Studio solution and the associated project files. During this generation step, the meta data for the build tools package is injected into the generated project files so that Visual Studio knows where to find the tool chain it should use.

Using this approach, we can now ensure that the same version of MSVC will be used for all developers and CI systems. It has the added benefit of simplifying our CI machine setup by not requiring a Visual Studio installation. When a CI machine syncs the latest Frostbite code, this will now include our packaged MSVC version, which it will use to perform its build.

Cross-platform Linux builds

Nearly all developers and build machines building Frostbite run Windows. Microsoft helped our cross-platform Linux builds by adding the Linux C++ tools to their installation options in the Visual Studio installer. This allowed us to easily isolate the Linux C++ tools and include those within our existing build tools package. Without this change, our Linux builds suffered from out of sync tool chains and needing Visual Studio installs on the farm.