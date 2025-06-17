Inside Indie Selects: Wanderstop

From conception to release, the game development journey is different for every independent studio. Sure, there are parts that are similar or that nearly everyone has to go through along the way, but the actual experience differs depending on myriad factors. Some studios have dozens of employees, each of which has a specific role to fill. Others might only have one solo developer handling every step in the process. Regardless of a studio’s size, location, or experience, they’ve each got a story to share with their fellow developers. That’s where we come in.

Every week, we’ll be spotlighting an independent developer that the ID@Xbox team has chosen to be included in the monthly Indie Select collection. This dedicated, permanent, curated collection in the Xbox Store allows us to bring more attention to games that we feel are particularly special – everything from current favorites to older gems, including games from new creators from around the world. You’ll learn more about the teams building these great games, the challenges they faced along their development journey, what they learned, advice they’d share with other developers, and much more.

This week, we’ll be taking a look at Ivy Road, developer of the ID@Xbox game Wanderstop. We had a chance to chat with Jenny Windom, Communications Director for Ivy Road, about the development journey the team took to publish Wanderstop on Xbox.

Tell us a bit about Ivy Road.

We’re a remote studio, so folks are spread out all over! Most people are located in the U.S. or Canada, but we also have team members in places like the U.K. While our numbers vary depending on where we’re at in development, we’re currently around 15 people.



Wanderstop was our first game, but you may know some of the work our team has done! For example, Davey is otherwise known for The Beginner’s Guide and The Stanley Parable, Karla worked on Gone Home and BioShock 2: Minerva’s Den, and Daniel did the music for Minecraft! In addition to that, though, the team is stacked with folks who’ve worked across triple-A and indie studios and publishers.

Finally, but perhaps most importantly: Ivy Road was founded on the idea of ‘process first, work second’. We believe that great games are made when the people making them are taken care of and do our best to model our work habits and development schedule to match that ideal.

What was the inspiration behind Wanderstop?

Davey drew inspiration from a variety of sources, including his own personal desire to try and create a game that could potentially help him heal from the burnout he was experiencing. The setting of a little shop in a forest clearing was an image that he couldn’t get out of his head, and the narrative began to evolve from there!