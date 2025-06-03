PlayFab Digest: May Feature Updates

Welcome to the PlayFab Digest! We’re excited to share several enhancements to PlayFab services, SDKs, and documentation. Let’s look at what’s new for the month of May!

Unity Engine 6 Support

What’s New:

Our Unity SDK now supports Party version 1.10.5 and Multiplayer version 1.7.9 across all major platforms—including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Linux, iOS, macOS, and Android.

These updates enhance reliability, ensure broader compatibility with recent Unity versions (including Unity 6), and incorporate the latest bug fixes for real-time multiplayer and party voice services.

How to Get Started:

- Grab the latest PlayFab Multiplayer Unity Plugin .

- Dive into the Unity Multiplayer Quickstart for step-by-step integration.

- See also the PlayFab Unity (C#) SDK for other PlayFab features including Economy, Player Data, PlayStream, and more.

Unreal Engine 5.5 Support

What’s New:

Release 2.3.6 introduces full compatibility with Unreal Engine 5.5 for the PlayFab Online Subsystem, with major updates to the Multiplayer (v1.7.9) and Party (v1.10.5) native C++ SDKs for Windows and GDK.

Key integration fixes address engine-level deprecations and header file changes for smoother GDK development. Critical bugs have been addressed to minimize session disruptions and enhance reliability.

If you’re planning to migrate to UE5.5, these updates are essential for uninterrupted online play and the latest platform features.

How to Get Started:

- Download the updated PlayFab Online Subsystem (OSS).

- Follow the PlayFab Online Subsystem (OSS) Quickstart.

- Review all details in the PlayFab OnlineSubsystem Release Notes.

Documentation Overhaul

What’s New:

We’ve reorganized our documentation experience with a new hub page and sections to improve discovery and navigation. Whether you’re brand new or a returning expert, it’s now easier than ever to find what you need—accelerating onboarding, troubleshooting, and integration for your next big project.

How to Get Started:

- Visit the PlayFab hub page and provide feedback using the Feedback button on documentation pages.

- Read more about the new GDK and PlayFab Documentation Architecture.

Thanks for checking out the great features that were delivered in May! We’ll see you next month for more exciting updates in our upcoming PlayFab Digest. Happy developing!