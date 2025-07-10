The Art of the Remaster: How Nightdive Studios is Future-Proofing the Video Game Past

Much of that work is powered by their proprietary KEX Engine, a remastering toolchain over a decade in the making. Originally developed for the Turok remaster, it’s now the backbone of nearly everything Nightdive touches. “It’s been tailor-made so that if we have the code for an old game, we can basically plug it into KEX and let the engine handle everything else behind the scenes,” Kick explains. “It's not plug-and-play, but as long as the framework is there, our talented group of engineers have been able to get everything running so far smoothly and to a degree that has really made Nightdive stand out as the go-to remastering house. It’s an incredibly versatile tool in that way.”

That versatility extends to Xbox platforms. “The best thing about the Xbox Series X|S hardware is that with games from previous generations, we can be sure that they’ll run at basically max performance at all times,” Kick says. “So there’s no difference between a performance or a fidelity mode—they’re gonna run at 4K at 120FPS all the time, and that’s just not something we ever have to be concerned about on the Microsoft hardware.”

Kuperman adds that Nightdive’s emphasis on console parity has also made them rethink what accessibility really means: “It surprised us how many players choose to play their games even on PC with controllers. So that's been a benefit that we didn't anticipate, that those games are now more accessible to that portion of our audience.”

The team has also embraced Xbox-native features like Quick Resume, which shines particularly bright in retro titles. “Some of these games can be tough,” Kick says. “You might need to pause, look up a guide, and then jump back in. With System Shock 2, we’ve even included the original Prima strategy guide in the in-game vault, so you don’t have to leave the experience.”