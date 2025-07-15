Creative Careers Start Here: 12,000 Learners Enrolled in New Xbox Certificates and Courses on Coursera

As part of a broader Microsoft initiative to expand access to in-demand tech training, Xbox partnered with Coursera to launch online programs that help learners explore creative and technical roles in gaming. Whether you're switching industries or just starting out, these flexible programs cover everything from graphic design and product management to AI-assisted development tools like GitHub Copilot and Visual Studio Code.

Nearly 12,000 learners from 160+ countries have already enrolled in Xbox programs on Coursera. These include two Entry-level Professional Certificates—Graphic Designer and Product Manager—designed to help you gain the skills needed for an entry-level job in the industry with no degree or prior experience required:

Graphic Designer Entry-level Professional Certificate from Xbox : Learn the foundations of digital design, from color theory to branding, using industry-standard tools and real-world creative briefs.

: Learn the foundations of digital design, from color theory to branding, using industry-standard tools and real-world creative briefs. Product Manager Entry-level Professional Certificate from Xbox: Learn to manage the full product lifecycle—from market research and strategy to UX design and development—using key product management principles and tools.

From mastering the visual side of storytelling to launching creative products, these certificates offer practical pathways into growing industries. And the impact is real: according to Coursera’s 2023 Learner Outcomes Report, learners who complete a Professional Certificate on Coursera are 50% more likely to report a positive career outcome—like a new job, promotion, or raise.

You can also take individual courses within our Professional Certificates to build in-demand skills like graphic and visual design, branding and UI/UX, agile methodologies, and gain proficiency with tools like Adobe Photoshop. The most popular courses include:

In addition to this robust suite of creative content from Xbox, learners can hone skills in software development with courses from Microsoft, including Developing with GitHub Copilot and VS Code - a hands-on introduction to AI-assisted coding and modern dev workflows used by teams across Microsoft.

At Xbox, creativity and technology go hand in hand and we’re proud to provide access to next-gen ideas and innovative learning content to learners all around the world. Whether you're just starting out or looking to sharpen your skills, these programs offer a unique opportunity to learn from Xbox professionals and apply those lessons to your own career path.

Explore the Xbox on Coursera programs today and take the next step in your creative or technical journey.