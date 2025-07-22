Inside Indie Selects: Sunderfolk

From conception to release, the game development journey is different for every independent studio. Sure, there are parts that are similar or that nearly everyone has to go through along the way, but the actual experience differs depending on myriad factors. Some studios have dozens of employees, each of which has a specific role to fill. Others might only have one solo developer handling every step in the process. Regardless of a studio’s size, location, or experience, they’ve each got a story to share with their fellow developers. That’s where we come in.

Every week, we’ll be spotlighting an independent developer that the ID@Xbox team has chosen to be included in the monthly Indie Select collection. This dedicated, permanent, curated collection in the Xbox Store allows us to bring more attention to games that we feel are particularly special – everything from current favorites to older gems, including games from new creators from around the world. You’ll learn more about the teams building these great games, the challenges they faced along their development journey, what they learned, advice they’d share with other developers, and much more.

This week, we’ll be taking a look at Dreamhaven, developer of the ID@Xbox game Sunderfolk. We had a chance to chat with Chris Sigaty, Studio Head of Dreamhaven’s internal studio Secret Door, about the development journey the team took to publish Sunderfolk on Xbox.

Tell us a bit about Dreamhaven.

Dreamhaven is a game company based out of Irvine, California, with remote team members from across North America and the UK. We’re just over a hundred people and have two internal studios - Secret Door and Moonshot - and a central team that works to get our games out to players. In April, we launched Secret Door’s first game, Sunderfolk.