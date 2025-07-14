Introducing the Xbox Game Package Manager (XGPM)

We’re excited to announce the launch of the Xbox Game Package Manager — a new desktop tool designed to simplify and accelerate the packaging and upload process for Xbox games.

XGPM combines the functionality of MakePkg and PackageUploader into a single, intuitive interface. Whether you're a seasoned developer or new to Xbox tooling, XGPM makes it easier than ever to build and upload your game to Microsoft Partner Center.

Key Features:

Smart Packaging : Automatically analyzes your MicrosoftGame.config and loose files to generate optimized packages

: Automatically analyzes your MicrosoftGame.config and loose files to generate optimized packages Streamlined Uploads : Visual progress tracking, browser-based authentication, and multi-tenant support for co-development scenarios.

: Visual progress tracking, browser-based authentication, and multi-tenant support for co-development scenarios. Flexible Workflows : Package locally for testing or upload final builds independently

: Package locally for testing or upload final builds independently Seamless GDK Integration : Works with your installed GDK and is fully backwards compatible with existing versions.

: Works with your installed GDK and is fully backwards compatible with existing versions. Accessibility & Localization: Supports en-US, ja-JP, zh-CN, and ko-KR languages as well as with light/dark modes, high contrast, narrator, and tab-index support.

Now Available on GitHub

XGPM is open source and ready for download here. We’ll be shipping new features every few months — so please share your feedback and ideas via the GitHub Issues page.