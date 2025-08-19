Everything Xbox Revealed at gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

Just like every year, gamescom 2025 kicked off with an Opening Night Live showcase, giving fans a fresh look at the amazing titles in store from Xbox for the rest of this year.

Opening the show, viewers got a huge first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, showing off the game’s co-op Campaign, and teasing what’s ahead for Multiplayer and Zombies. That came alongside new gameplay for The Outer Worlds 2, Ninja Gaiden 4 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s The Order of Giants DLC. Plus, we showed off more of Double Fine’s otherworldly Keeper, revealed a new expansion and a PS5 release for Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, and offered up the cinematic trailer for the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion.

And to cap it all off, we also introduced a teaser for Season 2 of the award-winning Fallout TV show.

This is just the beginning, with gamescom now officially underway, Xbox will soon be opening the doors to our showfloor booth, and showing off everything from the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, to a first public hands-on for Ninja Gaiden 4, to Hollow Knight: Silksong, to an exclusive theater presentation of even more gameplay from The Outer Worlds 2 – and much, much more.

For a complete breakdown of everything shown during Opening Night Live, head over to Xbox Wire.