Inside Indie Selects: Sledders

From conception to release, the game development journey is different for every independent studio. Sure, there are parts that are similar or that nearly everyone has to go through along the way, but the actual experience differs depending on myriad factors. Some studios have dozens of employees, each of which has a specific role to fill. Others might only have one solo developer handling every step in the process. Regardless of a studio’s size, location, or experience, they’ve each got a story to share with their fellow developers. That’s where we come in.

Every week, we’ll be spotlighting an independent developer that the ID@Xbox team has chosen to be included in the monthly Indie Select collection. This dedicated, permanent, curated collection in the Xbox Store allows us to bring more attention to games that we feel are particularly special – everything from current favorites to older gems, including games from new creators from around the world. You’ll learn more about the teams building these great games, the challenges they faced along their development journey, what they learned, advice they’d share with other developers, and much more.

This week, we’ll be taking a look at Hanki Games, developer of the ID@Xbox game Sledders. We had a chance to chat with Niko Autio, CEO of Hanki Games, about the development journey the team took to publish Sledders on Xbox.

Tell us a bit about Hanki Games.

Hanki Games is what happens when a snowmobile-physics prototype blows up on social media and the lone developer behind it suddenly needs a studio. The prototype came first, the company followed: we officially formed in Kuopio, Finland in early 2023. Today we’re six people—small enough that everyone still touches everything, but big enough that nobody has to do literally everything. Sledders is our first release and, so far, our only obsession.

