Case Study: Why Popularium’s Chaos Agents Runs on Microsoft Azure

AI-controlled Chaos Agents: Chaos Agents in battle are not controlled directly by the player. Each Agent has its own AI that guides its actions based on high-level strategy and guidance provided by the player.

Thus, every Chaos Agent has to compute about 600 decisions per minute. With 20 Agents in a match, that's 12,000 or more decisions computed per minute. Our eventual goal is to allow even larger battles of 50+ Agents each, requiring a staggering 30,000 decisions to be computed per minute.

Why did Chaos Agents migrate to the Azure cloud?

Richard Garfield, the creator of Chaos Agents and co-founder of Popularium, explains the motivation behind the game’s innovative features, which in turn form the basis of Chaos Agents’ migration to the Microsoft Azure cloud:

“I think auto battlers are this wonderful junction between the analog game culture and the digital game culture. In auto battlers, you do something and then you watch it resolve. It feels like a computer game experience, but at the same time you can sit back and strategize and use the same sort of thinking you do with the paper game.”

“Our attitude is that the people playing the game are the actors in the world. They are the people who are making the story. In Chaos Agents, instead of a constructed deck, you have your character that is actually unique. Your assets are unique by design, and it opens up a lot of things, which I find very exciting in gameplay. We want players to be able to trade [characters and items], sell them, and store them indefinitely. The sort of things you would do with a deck of cards. I look forward to Agents that are regarded as being not very useful, trading hands and suddenly going up the ladders and winning the world championship. I want to see gems in the rough everywhere.”

“To make this vision a technical reality, our team at Popularium spent months building a custom Cloud Engine and Vault architecture from scratch. However, we needed a technical partner and cloud platform that was an expert in both cloud infrastructure and games–Microsoft Azure was pretty much the only clear choice for us given these requirements.”

Chaos Agents migrating to the Azure Cloud cover both benefits the Popularium in the development of the game, as well as benefits players directly.

Benefits to Popularium:

Handle the very demanding cloud compute requirements of Chaos Agents and the Popularium-developed Chaos Cloud Engine.

Reduce compute variance and lag that degrade player experience and cause players to quit playing.

Enable per-player server and compute resources while reducing costs.

Built-in anti-cheat and anti-hack protections as the server application handles all game-critical decisions, with the clients merely rendering the data sent by the servers.

Benefits to the players:

Enable Chaos Vaults and dedicated servers that fulfill the promise of Chaos Agents being a "Forever Multiplayer Game," which players will be able to keep playing for as long as they want.

Let players play Chaos Agents from any device—including low-spec PCs.

Enable seamless cross-play between console, PC, and mobile players.

Makes the game accessible to players of all skill levels with protection from griefers, cheaters, and smurfers.

Key technical requirements for Chaos Agents and the Chaos Cloud Engine enabled by Microsoft Azure

There are two key technical requirements for Chaos Agents and the Chaos Cloud Engine that are enabled by the Microsoft Azure migration:

Compute requirements to determine hundreds of actions taken by each Chaos Agent in the match. A “Forever Multiplayer Game” commitment to ensure that players have a way to play Chaos Agents for as long as they want.

1. Compute requirements

Chaos Agents has very strict and heavy computation requirements. All the computation of the game is done using the Chaos Cloud Engine and Chaos Agents Server Application (MSA), while the Maelstrom Client application (MCA) simply renders the data sent by the Popularium Cloud Engine and MSA.

Game loop: The Chaos Agents Server Application has the critical requirement of being able to compute the actions of all players' Chaos Agents in the game, and deliver these decisions to all clients simultaneously so that it can render the game for all players.