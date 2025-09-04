Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Ram Ram Studio

What can you tell us about 30 Birds?

30 Birds is inspired by these marvelous paintings from the 15th century named “Persian Miniatures”.

In terms of the story, Laurent draws inspiration from various tales, but more specifically Russian and Persian ones, particularly The Arabian Nights. The game's main quest and the 30 birds are directly inspired by the Sufi poem “The Conference of the Birds”, written by Attar of Nishapur in the 12th century. The book “My Name is Red “by Turkish writer Orhan Pamuk is also a major source of inspiration in terms of Persian miniature art.

The anachronistic and magical realist aspect is quite reminiscent of the cartoon “Adventure Time”. In terms of video games, games such as Mario Paper and Fez are, of course, graphic references for the mix of 2D and 3D. In terms of mechanics and atmosphere, we can mention the games by Amanita Design, manipulation games such as Windosill and GNOG, and the open world filled with little stories of Sludge Life, albeit in a completely different tone.

What have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced as an independent studio?

It's always the same story when you start a studio: you need to work a lot on the business side and you don't spend enough time to properly lead your project. We wasted a lot of time fighting to create a bigger game. In the end we realized that a short experience strengthens the focus of the player.

How did you learn about or connect with the Developer Acceleration Program?

We met some people from Xbox back at Gamescom in 2022. We had to go with our 1 year old girl because we had no one to leave her with in Brussels. She really enjoyed the meeting!

A year later, Laurent showed the game to Neil Holmes at the Develop: Brighton event and Neil told him about the DAP. Then I believe ARTE followed up with people from ID@Xbox at GDC 2024.

How has the Developer Acceleration Program impacted your game’s development?

Thanks to the program, we got La Poule Noire, a studio that is very experienced in porting, to handle most of the work to port the game to the Xbox ecosystem. This wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.