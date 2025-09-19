The Four Fundamental Simplygon Tools for Automated Character Optimization

In this blog we will look at the four fundamental tools of building an automated character optimization pipeline. This includes triangle reduction, vertex weights, bone reduction, and material merging. An automated pipeline allows us to create LOD levels efficiently and effectively, reducing the manual effort required for optimization. It can also be used when developing game titles targeting multiple platforms, where each platform may have different performance requirements.

Automatically generate LOD models with Simplygon's triangle reducer

A game can contain hundreds of character models. To manually optimize each one of these models is time-consuming and labor-intensive. Simplygon's triangle reducer can automate this process, allowing you to quickly generate LOD models. This tool is the main workhorse of an automated character optimization pipeline.

A key feature which enables this automation of character optimization is the ability to preserve blend shapes and skinning information during the reduction process. Simplygon takes skinning data into consideration when reducing skinned models and allocate extra geometry in deformation zones such as joints. Simplygon's high quality reduction minimizes manual work required to fix issues that may arise from the optimization process.