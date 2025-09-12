Office Hours Recap – Stacey Haffner

Q: Do you have to have a team to make a game studio?

A: No, you don’t! However, the whole reason we started a studio was for legal protection. The studio is our legal entity to protect our assets and retain IP control.

Q: When developing a game, when is it time to swap from building systems to building world and lore?

A: I do both at the same time. My husband will tease me about building too much infrastructure too soon and heavily encourages me to focus on a “vertical slice”, So, the habit now with an RPG I’m prototyping is to focus on “good enough” infrastructure so that I can build out different systems that I need, when I need them. For this game I started with the basics like which systems I want, which was centered around what combat will look like. Then I’ll bounce off that and start to think through classes, attributes, abilities, and lay out what I want there. It is all connected so I’ll come back to the basic systems afterward and start refining them. Bouncing around helps me stay interested in the projects I’m working on. That just happens to be how my brain works; a different approach might work better for you than it does for me.

Q: Do you need the world to blend into the systems, or do you build the world around what systems you have?

A: What we have found is that it depends on what you’re building and what interests you. 9 out of 10 times our games focus on mechanics and then we retro fit the world. But with my roleplaying game, my world started being formed as early as the movement mechanics. Because I want time travel to be involved, I constantly have to ask questions like “what type of puzzles does this serve” or “how does movement work with these abilities?”

I’m mechanically driven, so that’s almost always going to be where I start. But you might be more narratively driven and want to build your world first and have your systems serve it.

Q: What is a vertical slice?

A: You probably hear the phrase “Find the Fun” a lot in game development, that’s the most common one which is usually centered around the core game play loop. When you think about a vertical slice, your goal is to complete a small portion of your vision that proves something. Vertical slices are hypothesis driven; you come up with your theory about what you want to test, then you create just enough of the game to do it. You learn, then you iterate.

What you build might need to demonstrate the gameplay, the environment, and/or the story all at once without being a fully finished product.

Q: Do you remake mechanics/features/code or do you borrow from old/other projects?

A: I would say 99% of the time I remake it. Usually because I’m a much better developer now than I was originally. A lot of times I’m cursing Past Stacey and the code that I wrote.

In all seriousness, we tried to do this with a UI system and an Input system because we were tired of making them over and over again. We ultimately ended up never using it for UI and eventually Unity released a new input system that killed the need for the custom logic that we had built. That was the only time we tried to be thoughtful on reusable systems across games.

When it comes to more game-specific things like mechanics, features, or infrastructure, it usually ends up getting rewritten. Either what we wrote before doesn’t work for the new game, or we just didn’t know what we were doing early on in our first games! We’ve learned so much over ten years.

Q: Is there any game right now you’re really looking forward to that hasn’t come out yet?

A: The Outer Worlds 2. I’ve told my husband “don’t expect to see me for a month” when that game comes out. I played the first one during my last month of pregnancy and binged the whole thing.

I watched the recent Xbox showcases on it. The perks, the humor in that game… I can’t wait for that to come out!