PlayFab Digest: August Feature Updates

Welcome to the PlayFab Digest! We’re excited to share the latest PlayFab updates. Bring more players into your games, create engaging community events, control real-time data flow, and simplify studio management. Let’s look at what’s new for the month of August!

PlayFab Update for Battle.net Login

What’s New:

PlayFab now supports native Battle.net player logins. With this update, titles can leverage Battle.net logins to bring even more players to their game, joining the other platform specific logins available within PlayFab.

How to Get Started:

Community Statistics

What’s New:

We’ve added Community Statistics to PlayFab, a feature that makes it easy to create shared player goals and real-time community progress without building custom data pipelines. With Community Statistics, aggregate individual player stats into title-level totals automatically, enable collaborative goals, and display real-time progress in your UI, LiveOps dashboards, and in-game messaging.

Integration is seamless as community stats work with existing player stat updates, no breaking SDK changes.

How to Get Started:

For details, please see our documentation here.

Optional PlayStream and Telemetry Integrations for Leaderboards and Statistics

What’s New:

The new Leaderboards and Statistics services now have optional PlayStream and Telemetry events, allowing developers to decide which level of real-time event is right for their games. Use PlayStream events for the powerful real-time event ingestion and customizable actions, use Telemetry for analytics, or leave it off entirely to reduce the event volume for a title.

This feature introduces new flexibility to support custom event-driven actions such as rewarding items or validating scores to check for cheaters. The opt-in also allows for a truly modular PlayFab experience, allowing developers to decide whether to use PlayStream or Telemetry when they use PlayFab Leaderboards and Statistics.

How to Get Started:

For more information, please see our document on Statistics & Leaderboards with PlayStream Telemetry.

Delete Studio Button Now Available

What’s New:

We’ve added a new Delete Studio button to make it easier for studio admins to manage their PlayFab studios. With this update, studio admins can now initiate the deletion of their studio directly from the Studio Settings page.

How to Get Started:

Go to your Studio Settings and select Delete Studio.

Confirm your choice in the pop-up dialog.

Your studio will be scheduled for deletion, and you’ll receive your final invoice on your regular billing cycle.

For step-by-step instructions and important details, please see our documentation here.

