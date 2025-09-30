PlayFab Digest: September Feature Updates

Welcome to the PlayFab Digest! We’re excited to share the latest PlayFab updates. This month brings exciting updates including the public preview of PlayFab Game Saves for cross-platform progression, a new API rate limits view in Game Manager, and the announced deprecation of GetPlayersInSegment APIs. Let’s look at what’s new for the month of September!

PlayFab Game Saves

What’s New:

PlayFab Game Saves is now available in public preview, bringing Xbox’s decade-long legacy of reliable game progression to cross-platform developers. Built on the proven foundation of Xbox Game Saves, this new service enables seamless player progression across devices and platforms, starting with support for Xbox and Steam. It simplifies cross-platform synchronization, supports both online and offline play, and offers geo-aware cloud storage for improved performance.

With features like version rollback (coming soon) and contextual conflict resolution, developers can deliver a smoother player experience. This launch enables us to meet the growing demand for multi-platform game releases and handheld adoption.

How to Get Started:

PlayFab Game Saves is in a limited public preview so we can make sure the preview is a good fit for your upcoming title and so we can provide access to a preview SDK and direct engagement to support your planning and integration.

To request access, select your title in PlayFab Game Manager, navigate to Progression | Game Saves (Preview) and join the waitlist.

and join the waitlist. To familiarize yourself with our approach, please review our documentation.

For more information, please visit the full blog post here.

Per title API rate limits now available

What’s New:

PlayFab Game Manager now includes a dedicated view that displays your title’s API rate limits. With this update, developers can easily reference the maximum number of allowed API calls per product area, helping teams plan integrations and scale backend operations with confidence.

This feature provides greater transparency into system thresholds, especially useful during development and live ops planning.

How to Get Started:

Visit Game Manager and navigate to the new API Rate Limits page under Settings > Limits .

page under . Learn more about throttling in PlayFab here.

GetPlayersInSegment APIs Deprecation

What’s New:

On September 4th, we announced the deprecation of the GetPlayersInSegment APIs (both the admin and server versions), which are used to export information on the player profiles in a segment. These changes were communicated in PlayFab News and are reflected in the PlayFab SDKs.

We encourage using the ExportPlayersInSegment and GetSegmentExport APIs, which address the performance and reliability issues of the deprecated APIs. The GetPlayersInSegment APIs will be retired at the beginning of next year, with more information about the retirement process to be shared later this year.

How to Get Started:

Thanks for checking out the great features that we've delivered in September! We'll see you next month for more exciting updates in our upcoming PlayFab Digest.

Ready to dive deeper? Explore PlayFab and discover how it can level up your game development journey.

Please visit the official PlayFab getting started guide to learn more!

