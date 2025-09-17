Xbox Game Camp Africa Returns for 2025

2025

Building on its successful two-day conference format from the past two years in Africa, which included workshops, expert panels, and tailored content for developers of all levels, Xbox Game Camp Africa 2025 will introduce an immersive 12-week structured program designed for pre-selected professional game studios across the continent.

During the three months of camp, participants will go from game ideation to building their own working prototype or vertical slice alongside mentors from Team Xbox. The official kickoff will be on December 4th in Cape Town, South Africa, in collaboration with Africa Games Week (Africa Games Week - Premium Video Game industry event in Africa).

“In 2023 we took the first steps to connect with- and learn from -African game studios. We heard their stories and documented both the challenges and opportunities across the continent. We strengthened and grew our network in 2024 with a focus on dispelling myths and prejudice about careers in game development, while bringing onboard more teams from within Xbox to support our efforts. 2025 is the year when we take all our learnings to give back to the most promising talent on the continent,” said Microsoft senior director and head of Xbox Game Camp Peter Zetterberg