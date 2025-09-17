Xbox Game Camp Africa Returns for 2025
Now in its third year, Xbox Game Camp Africa returns with a fully immersive 12-week virtual learning program spanning the entire continent.
Xbox Game Camp is returning to Africa for its third year, continuing its mission to support and uplift game developers across the continent. In partnership with ID@Xbox and its Developer Acceleration Program (DAP), this year’s camp will offer a comprehensive, mentored learning track that covers the full game development journey from concept and prototyping to production and pitching. Mobile gaming continues to lead the charge in Africa, powered by growing smartphone access and a youthful digitally connected generation ready to both create and play.
Building on its successful two-day conference format from the past two years in Africa, which included workshops, expert panels, and tailored content for developers of all levels, Xbox Game Camp Africa 2025 will introduce an immersive 12-week structured program designed for pre-selected professional game studios across the continent.
During the three months of camp, participants will go from game ideation to building their own working prototype or vertical slice alongside mentors from Team Xbox. The official kickoff will be on December 4th in Cape Town, South Africa, in collaboration with Africa Games Week (Africa Games Week - Premium Video Game industry event in Africa).
“In 2023 we took the first steps to connect with- and learn from -African game studios. We heard their stories and documented both the challenges and opportunities across the continent. We strengthened and grew our network in 2024 with a focus on dispelling myths and prejudice about careers in game development, while bringing onboard more teams from within Xbox to support our efforts. 2025 is the year when we take all our learnings to give back to the most promising talent on the continent,” said Microsoft senior director and head of Xbox Game Camp Peter Zetterberg
Each week during this year’s camp will offer training videos, live office hours, 1:1 team mentorship with industry experts, and the chance to network with developers from across the whole Xbox Game Camp community of over 3,000 alumni from around the world. Participants retain ownership of their IP and are encouraged to take full control of their projects. It’s an opportunity not just to learn, but to launch.
During Xbox Game Camp Africa, teams will have an opportunity to pitch (or showcase or share) their game to members of the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program (DAP). DAP focuses on reducing the barriers for developers around the globe to bring great games to players on Xbox. James Lewis, head of DAP comments, “To date, we have partnered with more than 200 studios to help them bring their games to players on Xbox, and have seen more than 75 titles released, including Venba, Botany Manor, and Mullet Madjack, which have all gone on to delight players as part of Xbox Game Pass. We are excited to connect and partner with more studios on the African continent.”
When Xbox Game Camp Africa first launched, it did so with a clear mission: connect with local developers and learn from them, understand the barriers to growth, and plant seeds of sustainable support for the continent’s game development ecosystem. Here’s a look at the last two years of programming on the continent, and what we have in store for this year.
2023
The debut event in 2023 welcomed over 600 participants from 22 countries, both virtually and in person at locations in Cairo, Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. Over two days, the camp delivered 14 sessions and featured 24 speakers from various game studios.
Engagement surrounding Xbox Game Camp generated a strong momentum, shining a light on a thriving community of African developers committed to creating games that reflect their stories and cultures. From established studios to solo creators, the response was overwhelmingly clear – the continent of Africa is positioned to take a relevant role in the game development industry.
Keeping the momentum going after Xbox Game Camp Africa 2023, the program collaborated closely with Microsoft Africa’s leadership to champion the legitimacy of Africa’s game development industry and promote it as a viable career path.
2024
In 2024, Xbox returned to the continent and more than doubled the number of participants from the previous camp. The program welcomed more than 1,300 participants from 27 of the continent’s 54 countries with in-person viewing locations in Marrakesh, Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. The camp offered pitch sessions and highlighted exceptional projects from both new participants and alumni.
To further the impact, Xbox Game Camp along with Microsoft Atlanta hosted 25 fellows from the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) who spent a day at the Microsoft Atlanta campus and learned from Peter Zetterberg, Xbox Game Camps founder, and Akosua Boadi-Agyemang, Sr. Global Marketing Lead at Microsoft, about the growth of the African gaming industry, the importance of its role in the global industry, and possible career opportunities.
From the past two years of Game Camp Africa, notable contributors include several Microsoft and Xbox teams such as Bethesda, Rare, Arkane Lyon, ID@Xbox, Halo Studios, Mojang, the Microsoft African Development Center, and GitHub, alongside African studios and collaborators like Kunta Content, Mekean Games, Usiku Games, Maliyo Games, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, NETINFO & DigiArtLivingLab, LudiqueWorks, Pan Africa Gaming Group (PAGG), Digital Realm Entertainment, Digital Mania, Zeroscape Studios, Sakana Studios, Africacomicade, Games for Change Africa, Twin Drums, Lanterns Studios, Vega School, The Ministry of Culture, Youth & Information of Morocco, and Africa Games Week.
How to Participate
Only companies registered and operating in an African country, and in the business of software development, game development, visual arts, 3D visualization, music/audio, or web design, are eligible to apply. If your company meets these prerequisites, please email your interest to gamecamp@microsoft.com and we will get back to you!
About Xbox Game Camp
Xbox Game Camp was founded in 2020 on the belief that extraordinary talent resides everywhere, and is an initiative designed to empower individual talent and studios to achieve more in the game industry. By providing mentorship, tools and training, Game Camp helps bring innovative projects and diverse stories to a global gaming audience. To date, Xbox Game Camp has run twelve camps, and certified more than 3,000 game creators in 35 countries.
To learn more about Xbox Game Camp, visit: www.xbox.com/gamecamp.
About Developers Acceleration Program (“DAP”)
Established in 2019 The ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program aims to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox players. DAP helps reduce the barriers for more great games to reach players on Xbox by Investing in great teams and ideas to help them get the support needed to launch. Informing new teams about best practices and tips to help them position their titles for success, and by Incubating new ideas to help promising teams get the support needed to build prototypes that help to communicate their vision.
To learn more about the Developer Acceleration Program, please visit: Accelerate Your Game with the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program