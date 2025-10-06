Inclusive Learning in Action: Xbox Game Camp Welcomes Special Olympics Athletes
Nine athletes from Special Olympics went behind the scenes at Xbox and into the world of game development, accessibility innovation, and creative possibility.
On July 15 -16, 2025, Xbox Game Camp hosted a two-day experience for nine athletes from Special Olympics, bringing them behind the scenes at Xbox and into the world of game development, accessibility innovation, and creative possibility.
In partnership with the Inclusive Tech Lab, Mojang Studios (Minecraft), Microsoft MakeCode, Halo Studios, and Special Olympics, this custom Game Camp introduced athletes to a range of possible career paths in gaming spanning design, programming, quality assurance (QA), and inclusive technology while celebrating the values of play, connection, and empowerment.
The athletes who attended Game Camp bring experience in both traditional sports and e-sports. Their talents span a wide range of activities, including basketball, swimming, Rocket League, flag football, soccer, bowling, golf/Topgolf, and bocce.
Most of these athletes compete on Unified teams, where individuals with and without intellectual disabilities train and play together. Unified Sports promotes social inclusion through shared experiences fostering friendship, respect, and understanding.
Special Olympics athletes represent a variety of disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, developmental delays, and other intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Day One: Inclusion in Action
The experience kicked off at the Inclusive Tech Lab, where Sarah Heinsen, Senior Designer, and Kaitlyn Jones, Gaming Accessibility Lead, led a session on how accessibility is woven into Xbox design. Athletes explored the lab’s key innovations, including the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Surface Adaptive kits, and a powerful demo on how audible cues in Killer Instinct support blind and low vision players.
At Mojang Studios, athletes were given an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the quality assurance (QA) testing labs, where the team walked them through testing protocols, bug tracking, and the importance of player feedback in shaping the gamers’ experience.
After the tour, the athletes participated in a career development session, where they received guidance on building their LinkedIn profiles and showcasing their unique experiences and interests. With support from Microsoft employees and mentors, they crafted professional bios, learned about networking in the tech industry, and explored how their skills and passions could translate into future careers in gaming, design, or technology.
To wrap up the tour, the athletes jumped into a gameplay session in Minecraft for a chance to decompress and collaborate.
Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, and Sarah Bond, President of Xbox, joined the athletes for lunch, chatting with them about their favorite games and what they’re looking forward to playing next. The day ended with gifted swag bags filled with Minecraft goodies and a private tour of Mojang’s studio timeline and the most memorable moments from the last 10+ years of Minecraft.
Day Two: Code and Community
The second day began inside Minecraft Education, where athletes took part in an interactive coding session using Microsoft MakeCode. Led by Jacqueline Russell, Principal Product Manager (EDU), and Joey Wunderlich, Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft MakeCode, the session introduced core programming principles such as logic, sequencing, and event triggers, all within the familiar and creative environment of Minecraft.
They had the chance to modify gameplay, build custom mechanics, and see their ideas come to life in real time. The workshop highlighted how coding can be approachable, fun, and deeply creative, empowering the athletes to think like game developers while exploring new ways to express themselves through technology.
During lunch on day two Matt Booty, President of Game Content and Studios, Dave McCarthy COO of Microsoft Gaming, and Aaron Greenberg, VP of Games Marketing, joined in for conversations about their love of gaming and favorite titles from past and present. The participants also had professional headshots taken by Game Camp’s producer, Nathan Garduno.
After lunch, the athletes visited Halo Studios, where they were welcomed by legendary community ambassador Ron Brown for a guided tour of the Halo Museum. He shared insights into the franchise’s legacy, highlighting key moments in Halo history and showcasing artifacts from past games. The tour gave athletes a deeper look at the impact of the Halo universe and its passionate fanbase. To wrap up the visit, each athlete received a custom Halo swag bag.
The event concluded at the Microsoft Visitor Center, where the athletes explored the company's 50 year history, browsed the official Microsoft Store, and capped things off with a friendly gaming session in the Esports Arena.
A Celebration of Talent and Possibility
Sports empower individuals with intellectual disabilities to uncover hidden strengths, develop new skills, and achieve meaningful success. The core mission of Special Olympics centers on the transformative impact of sport boosting confidence, enhancing health, and igniting the spirit of competition. Rather than focusing on what athletes can’t do, Special Olympics celebrates what they can achieve.
This Xbox Game Camp wasn’t just about game development; it was a celebration of ability, teamwork, and the boundless joy of sport. Whether it was through code, controller, or conversation, each moment celebrated the unique perspectives these athletes bring to the world of play and beyond.
“Gaming has the power to unite us, to celebrate our differences, and to create space where everyone belongs. Welcoming Special Olympics athletes to Xbox Game Camp is a reminder that when we design with inclusion at the core, we unlock creativity, connection, and opportunity for all.” — Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming
To learn more about Xbox Game Camp and the Special Olympics, visit: