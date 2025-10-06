Inclusive Learning in Action: Xbox Game Camp Welcomes Special Olympics Athletes

On July 15 -16, 2025, Xbox Game Camp hosted a two-day experience for nine athletes from Special Olympics, bringing them behind the scenes at Xbox and into the world of game development, accessibility innovation, and creative possibility.

In partnership with the Inclusive Tech Lab, Mojang Studios (Minecraft), Microsoft MakeCode, Halo Studios, and Special Olympics, this custom Game Camp introduced athletes to a range of possible career paths in gaming spanning design, programming, quality assurance (QA), and inclusive technology while celebrating the values of play, connection, and empowerment.

The athletes who attended Game Camp bring experience in both traditional sports and e-sports. Their talents span a wide range of activities, including basketball, swimming, Rocket League, flag football, soccer, bowling, golf/Topgolf, and bocce.

Most of these athletes compete on Unified teams, where individuals with and without intellectual disabilities train and play together. Unified Sports promotes social inclusion through shared experiences fostering friendship, respect, and understanding.

Special Olympics athletes represent a variety of disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, developmental delays, and other intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Day One: Inclusion in Action

The experience kicked off at the Inclusive Tech Lab, where Sarah Heinsen, Senior Designer, and Kaitlyn Jones, Gaming Accessibility Lead, led a session on how accessibility is woven into Xbox design. Athletes explored the lab’s key innovations, including the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Surface Adaptive kits, and a powerful demo on how audible cues in Killer Instinct support blind and low vision players.