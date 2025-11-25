Empowering Game Development in Michigan: Xbox Game Camp Detroit 2025

Xbox Game Camp was founded on the belief that extraordinary talent resides everywhere. The program aims to identify, highlight, and celebrate emerging and proven developers from regions often overlooked in comparison to larger gaming hubs by providing these creators with the knowledge, resources, and support needed to reach their next milestone in the video game industry.

In 2025, Xbox Game Camp expanded the program to a new region in the U.S., connecting with over 150 talented artists, musicians, writers, project managers, producers, and engineers across Michigan, all driven by a shared passion for advancing their skills and growing the game development community in their area.

In addition to the full 12-week Xbox Game Camp experience, the program also hosted a one-day event titled Xbox Game Camp Arcade that was designed for high school students eager to explore various career opportunities in the industry and discover the skills needed to succeed.

Throughout both events, Detroit’s developers, both established and aspiring, proved that the city’s innovative spirit extends far beyond its music and automotive industries. The state is positioning itself to produce incredible games that reflect the rich history and culture of Detroit.