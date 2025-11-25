Introducing Game Profiles for ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Gaming Handhelds

How are Game Profiles created?

Xbox test teams generate baseline performance and battery life results across hundreds of games, using the default game install experience to identify which Game Profile settings will best stabilize framerates above a minimum 30fps. While many titles exceed the minimum thresholds, the TDP and FPS limits help ensure a great gameplay experience while maximizing the battery life. In turn, this provides a more stable dev environment on top of which developers can update in-game optimizations. The only alternative to Game Profiles, is a player setting specific TDP and FPS manually within Armoury Crate Command Center Game Bar widget or manual configurations of the per game profile in Armory Crate app.

Game Profiles eliminates those manual steps for nearly 70 popular games in the first wave. Game Profiles only apply when the game is in focus; hence game profiles automatically turn off when a user task switches to another app and automatically reapplies when they task switch back to the game. This means players do not need to constantly reset their TDP and FPS limit every time they play a game or run an app.

How will Game Profiles be available to players?

Starting in November, Game Profiles for tested titles will roll out via the Gaming Runtime Service (GRTS) to eligible ASUS Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X devices. Players can at any time open Armoury Crate Command Center Game Bar widget to see or toggle if a Game Profile has been applied to their game. Players will also be able to look up a list of titles like the example published above.

While this list is just a snapshot of titles included in the initial launch, game developers with Xbox Partner Manager contacts will hear more details directly as test data becomes available.