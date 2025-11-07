PlayFab Game Saves: Ready for Title Launch

We’re excited to announce that PlayFab Game Saves is now generally available and ready for your next title launch! Building on the foundation set by Xbox Game Saves and the feedback from our preview program, PlayFab Game Saves is designed to empower cross-platform developers to deliver seamless, player-first progression across devices and ecosystems.

Key Benefits of PlayFab Game Saves

Cross-Platform Progression: Player progress is tied to your game, not a single device or platform, allowing players to pick up where they left off—anytime, anywhere.

Simplified Sync: The complexity of cross-platform synchronization is eliminated, allowing developers to focus on delivering great gameplay.

Online & Offline Support: Enjoy robust handling of transitions between online and offline play.

Conflict Management: Use screenshots and contextual meta data to help players resolve version conflicts and maintain a single point of progression.

Performance & Reliability: Geo-aware cloud storage and fast synchronization ensure a smooth experience.

Integrated UI: Background uploader and title-callable UI are available to any game on any store in Windows.

What’s New Since Preview

Recovery Support: Version rollback support helps recover players from bad states.

Support for More Identities on Windows: Expanded player identity provider support makes it easier to reach more gamers in more stores.

Feedback-Driven Enhancements: We've tightened edge case scenarios around conflict resolution and single point of progression.

Coming Soon

Play Everywhere: Expanding to support gaming devices beyond Xbox and Windows.

Getting Started

Getting started with PlayFab Game Saves is easier than ever! Begin by selecting your title in PlayFab Game Manager, navigate to Progression > Games Saves and request access. We also encourage you to review our documentation to better familiarize yourself with our approach and access the new PlayFab Unified SDK in the October GDK.

Pricing

For titles in the Xbox ecosystem, the cost of PlayFab Game Saves is covered by Xbox, even for players outside of the Xbox ecosystem. For those that are not in the Xbox ecosystem, pricing and onboarding details will be announced next year.

By harnessing PlayFab Game Saves, you can create richer, more player-centric experiences while streamlining your development process. PlayFab continues to empower you to deliver seamless progression and keep players engaged across platforms. We’re excited to see the innovative ways you’ll leverage these capabilities to elevate your games and connect with your audience.