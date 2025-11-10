PlayFab Insights Management and GetPlayerInSegment APIs to be Retired Starting March 31

Over the past several years, PlayFab Insights Management and GetPlayerInSegment APIs have been re-envisioned to help provide the same capabilities, but with better performance and reliability. PlayFab Insights Management was designed to give customers greater control over data retention, export options, custom reporting connections, and the ability to integrate their own data sets into PlayFab; and GetPlayerInSegment was designed to give customers visibility on their types of players in an exportable manner.

Previously, we deprecated Insights Management in December of 2024 where we removed access to this feature for new titles and customers and for existing titles that were not using the feature. GetPlayersInSegment received similar deprecation communications in September of 2025.

We have made the decision to retire both PlayFab Insights Management and GetPlayersInSegment APIs effective March 31, 2026. Starting on that date, you will no longer be able to set the performance level and retention for data nor be able to export information on the player profiles in a segment, rather will need to set up a Data Connection to control and retain their data

For PlayFab Insights Management, we discovered that customers require even more control, visibility, and the ability to deliver game data precisely where it's needed to fully capitalize on their data resources, needs that exceeded what PlayFab Insights Management could offer.

Moving forward, titles that still have access to Insights Management, setting the performance level and retention for data sets within our product and storage will no longer be available after the retirement date. Instead, you are encouraged to use our PlayFab Data Connections feature, which is purpose-built for near real-time data ingestion and offers higher throughput, increased flexibility, and optimized storage costs. You will still be able to export your data to your own blob storage account or Azure Data Explorer.

To further support your migration, we are excited to announce that Data Connections for AWS S3 will be released in the new calendar year. This upcoming capability will make it easier to transition your data workflows and ensure seamless integration with AWS cloud storage.

All titles will continue to have access to the basic and advanced Data Explorer, along with 30 days of event history.

The GetPlayersInSegment APIs have now been replaced with the ExportPlayersInSegment and GetSegmentExport APIs. Migration to these APIs not only replaces the deprecated functionality but improves the API performance and reliability.

For more information and additional links, read our overview of our Data Connections feature on Microsoft Learn and review the ExportPlayersInSegment and GetSegmentExport APIs documentation.