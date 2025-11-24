3 Advanced Simplygon Tools to Improve Your Automated Character LOD Pipeline

Reduce modular characters with modular seams

Modular characters allow for customization, but they introduce challenges when generating LODs. It is often the case that the parts does not line up after optimization. Modular Seams in Simplygon ensure that LODs for modular parts align perfectly after optimization, preventing visible gaps or mismatched normals.

Traditionally modular characters have been handled by hiding the seam in different ways, or not optimizing the seam at all. Each of these workarounds have their own issues. With modular seams, you can create LOD levels for character parts without having to worry about gaps.