Unlocking Access to Game Publishing Documentation for All Developers

Today, we’re making it simpler for developers and publishers to learn about bringing games to Xbox. The Xbox Game Publishing Guide now features publicly available guidance from sign up to release, so anyone can explore how to plan, prepare, and launch their games for Xbox on PC, Handhelds, and Xbox consoles.

By opening our Game Publishing Documentation, we’re removing barriers to learning and making it easier for teams of all sizes to understand what it takes to ship a game on Xbox. Whether you’re a first-time independent developer or a seasoned publisher, you can now browse the guide freely, share it with your team, and reference it throughout development.

Why this matters for our creator community

Access to clear, authoritative guidance is essential when planning milestones, estimating scope, and derisking launch. Public docs mean:

Open access for everyone: Learn at your own pace without having to create an account.

Learn at your own pace without having to create an account. Reliable, evolving guidance: We’ll continue to update and expand our materials to reflect the latest processes, tools, and best practices.

We’ll continue to update and expand our materials to reflect the latest processes, tools, and best practices. Community discussion: You can freely discuss and share this information within your own communities and ours, including the Microsoft Game Dev Discord.

Our commitment to the journey

This is not a one-off change. We’ll continue to improve and grow our documentation, so every developer has the information they need to bring their game to Xbox. As we update requirements, streamline workflows, and add new features, the public guide will evolve alongside you.

Our recent updates include:

Refreshed onboarding guidance, taking you through the ID@Xbox sign up process and creation of your first game in Microsoft Partner Center.

Wish List, pre-order and release configuration guidance.

Updated guidance for participation in the Xbox Insider Program, enabling players to engage with your game before release.

New information about Xbox Certification and the test services available to you.

Ready to take the next step?

If you’re considering shipping your game on Xbox, now is a great time to get started. Register for the ID@Xbox program at https://xbox.com/publish to begin your journey. Our team is ready to help you succeed and reach more players across the globe with Xbox.

Join the conversation

We love hearing from developers and publishers. Share feedback, ask questions, and connect with the community in the Microsoft Game Dev Discord (https://discord.gg/msftgamedev). Your insights help us refine our guidance and build better tools for everyone.

Want to learn more?

Explore the Game Publishing Guide: https://aka.ms/gpg

Register for ID@Xbox: https://xbox.com/publish



Join the Microsoft Game Dev Discord: https://discord.gg/msftgamedev

Making the Game Publishing Guide public is another step towards a more open, collaborative Xbox ecosystem. We’re excited to see how developers use these resources to plan confidently, ship responsibly, and deliver great experiences for players. We’ll keep listening, learning, and improving, so you have what you need at every stage from concept to launch.