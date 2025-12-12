How to Create AAA Quality Vehicle LODs for Racing Games with Simplygon

1. Embrace automatic triangle reduction

A racing game usually consists of hundreds of detailed and complex vehicles models. Optimizing each one of these by hand is a time-consuming job. Using Simplygon's triangle reducer LOD levels can be automatically generated for the vehicle models, ensuring optimal performance without sacrificing visual quality.

2. Prioritize the Player’s View with Vertex Weights

In a racing game, players spend most of their time looking at the rear of the car in front of them. To maintain the highest quality where it matters most, use Vertex Weighting to allocate more detail to the car’s backside. This ensures that the most visible areas retain their shape and detail, even after aggressive LOD reduction.

3. Boost Quality for Shiny Surfaces with Shading Importance

Cars often feature glossy paint, chrome details, and reflective surfaces that can have bad reflections if oversimplified. By increasing the ShadingImportance setting in Simplygon's triangle reducer, you can preserve the normals more accurately. This is especially important for racing games where cars are a visual centerpiece.

4. Use proxies for distant vehicles

When cars are far away from the camera, you don’t need the same level of detail as up close. Typically draw calls and transparent materials should be addressed as well. Instead of just reducing polygons, use Remeshing to create a simplified proxy model with a new simple baked material. This approach drastically reduces complexity while maintaining a silhouette that looks good from a distance.

5. Speed matters

In Simplygon’s blog How animation hides LOD Transitions we detail that animations can mask LOD transitions from the player. This means that in a racing game, we can leverage the speed of the cars to mask LOD transitions. So, when a car speeds by, we can be more aggressive with how we switch LOD level then if the car was moving slowly. This also applies to the environment if the player is driving quickly. What matters is the objects movement relative to the camera.

Final thoughts and further reading

LOD optimization is a critical step in modern game development, especially for racing titles where vehicles are the stars of the show. With Simplygon’s powerful tools, you can strike the perfect balance between performance and quality.

Want to see some of these techniques in action? Read out our Forza customer stories below:

If you are interested in learning more about Simplygon and how it can benefit your game development process, visit Simplygon’s website for a demo.