Office Hours Recap - Engagement

The following are the questions taken directly from our community and the answers that were provided.

Q: I’ve often seen in job listings “the ability to engage users holistically.” Can we outline what that means in the current, more device agnostic market?

A: Studios are often looking for designers who can engage on every level. Highlight the skills you have or projects you’ve worked on that catch people’s attention and can keep it. Multiplayer skills are good to highlight; playing with friends is usually one of the best drivers for continuous engagement.

Q: Do you think GaS (Games-As-a-Service) are the best future platform for games, or just the most cost-effective?

A: GaaS isn’t a one-size-fits-all platform; it’s a monetization model. Just like software as a service, live service games are a way to monetize video game after their initial sale or to support a free-to-play model. Games released under this model typically receive a long or indefinite stream of monetized content over time to encourage players to continue paying to support the game.

In short, every game can take advantage of GaaS as a model, but not every game needs to fully adopt the Live Service model, especially if it doesn’t fit for the genre or story.

Q: How do I build a system or piece of content that draws on emotions?

A: Build a sense of belonging. As an example, in World of Warcraft, having strong stories around the Horde and Alliance factions and compelling class fantasies give players a way to express themselves and a path to relating to their characters as well as one another. It’s natural to feel a sense of camaraderie with someone from the same faction, and you’ll know that someone who plays the same class as you will share common ground.

Q: How do I ensure my game has enough engagement? Is it possible that players get too advanced and no longer find it fun?

A: Game engagement is difficult! New players and existing players are two different audiences that often have different needs. They can coexist, but you must be mindful of what each player finds engaging. That may change as they go from being a new player to a veteran one!

Some games do this by allowing or facilitating user-generated content (UGC), such as Minecraft’s open modding support. This has allowed its engagement to extend well beyond entry level players without sacrificing the new player experience in the process.

Similarly, games with long lifecycles, like World of Warcraft or other MMORPGs, make a point to always be adding content that appeals to both types of audiences. That can be a lot of work and a tricky balance to maintain, but it does create broader appeal and an more invested audience.