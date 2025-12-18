Office Hours Recap - James Lewis
James Lewis, Director of the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program (DAP) joined us to go over the program in detail, covering everything from its history to best practices for applying.
Game dev can be hard. There’s a lot to learn, social networks to build, and always new problems to solve. Microsoft wants as many game developers to succeed as possible, and we want to help you on your journey. That’s why, every Friday morning at 11:00 AM Pacific, we invite the game development community to join us on our official Discord for Office Hours.
By creating an open and welcoming community space, one where you can make connections with real industry professionals and ask questions about the issues that are most important to you, we’re making more resources accessible to developers of all sizes from across the globe.
Each week, we invite an experienced game developer to join us, tell their story, and answer any questions you might have about their work. If you’d like to keep up with who will be joining us and what topic we’ll be covering, join our Discord server and keep an eye on the #announcements channel for calendar updates!
On Friday, August 1 and November 21, James Lewis joined us to talk about the Developer Acceleration Program. James has been a member of Team Xbox for 13 years working with and advocating for developers of all sizes while spearheading initiatives to make the gaming industry more inclusive and diverse. He’s currently the Director of the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program.
Hs is one of the founding members and former Co-Lead for the Black community in Xbox which released Project Amplify as part of their mission to connect, uplift, and grow the Black game creator community. James also serves as a board member for IGDA Foundation and Black Voices in Gaming.
James’ experience in games ranges from Publishing Producer, Producer with Xbox Games Studios, to Senior Business Development manager with 1st and 3rd party. His credits include titles like Cuphead, Fortnite, El Paso Elsewhere, South of Midnight, and more!
What is the Developer Acceleration Program (DAP)?
DAP, or the Developer Acceleration Program, is part of the ID@Xbox program and seeks to empower underrepresented creators from around the globe with the information and resources they need to ship games on Xbox. This is done in three primary ways that James calls the “three I’s”: Investment, Information, and Incubation.
- Investment: DAP can provide funding to help people port their games to the platform.
- Information: DAP provides access to information to ensure that lack of experience publishing on Xbox doesn’t remain a barrier for small teams.
- Incubation: It can be hard for new or emerging teams to get their ideas off the ground; DAP can support developers that have amazing ideas by helping them create prototypes that better demonstrate and show off their projects.
For more information about the Developer Acceleration Program, you can check out the original announcement blog or the ID@Xbox main page. If you’re ready to apply, you can reach out to our team at IDAP@microsoft.com to get started.
The History & Impact of DAP
Q: When did the Developer Acceleration Program start?
A: Behind the scenes, we were working as early as 2019. Back then, we saw innovative games skipping or coming later to Xbox because they lacked the connections, resources or information to come sooner. We worked several years to ensure that more developers had the support needed to reach players on Xbox platforms.
Then, Sarah Bond asked me, “James, how do we know whether or not we are reaching the people who most need our help?” That question is what spurred us into announcing the program to the public at GDC in 2023. Since then, we’ve seen lots of applications from all over the world!
Q: What’s the biggest change you’ve noticed that’s come out of the Developer Acceleration Program?
A: I’ve noticed a lot of things. I’ve noticed a change in the types of games we see come through and the types of conversations that we have. But maybe the thing that really stands out in my mind is that there were teams who felt like they weren’t included in the Xbox journey or didn’t know how to bring their games to our platform.
Now I see those teams reaching out, shipping titles, letting us know about their next title, and finding ways to build us into their plan. No longer is it “Maybe we’ll come to Xbox later.” We’re now part of their strategy. Seeing that journey has been really cool.
Applying for DAP
Q: What kind of games are you looking for in the applications process?
A: We’re looking for titles that are close to being done (maybe 12 months from release) or have a strong vision for their project and need help with prototyping. We want to be able to offer support for the right opportunities. Games with innovation, whether from a technical or representation standpoint, are great candidates.
Games that have both (strong, solid visions backed by good proof of concept) are going to catch our attention, but a strong enough idea that needs funding to get to a proper prototype can also be a viable candidate.
Q: What does being part of the Developer Acceleration Program do for my project?
A: In many cases, we provide non-recoupable funding for projects that are looking to port or finish their prototyping phase.
Q: How do I apply for the Developer Acceleration Program?
A: Head to Xbox.com/ID and fill out the NDA to get registered. After that, you’ll be able to submit your game for a deal consideration with DAP or even Game Pass.
Q: What do I need to provide when applying?
A: You’ll want to have a solid presentation deck with a strong vision that tells us what you plan to prototype. If we get an idea or a pitch that’s still working towards vertical slice, ask yourself what makes it interesting or fun and highlight those details. You’ll need to be able to answer those questions clearly.
When you go through the application process, there will be places for you to provide specific information. Some applicants provide links to their existing website or a Steam page, their pitch deck, video links, information about their studio, or even sometimes a playable build. However, not all these specific things are required.
Q: Am I allowed to submit a game I’ve previously submitted?
A: Yes! In fact, we encourage developers to reapply if they are passed over initially. The reasons we don’t choose a game can vary widely, from having a lot of the same kinds of games in our pipeline already to simply being out of budget for the year. Showing your dedication to the project and how it’s improved over time could be the detail that pushes you into the next round of reviews.
Advice on Submissions
Q: Any tips for making my application stand out?
A: Generally, the more specific your information, the better. Applicants that talk about how their game fits into the DAP program and their own perspective or the perspective of their content will catch our attention. While we might not review every document you provide (we’re going through lots of applications every week), ensuring the ones you do provide are thorough, thoughtful, and detailed can go a long way.
Q: I’ve made some progress on my game and would like to update my application. What should I do?
A: In most cases, just reapply! If you’ve submitted this game before, we’ll be looking at what’s changed. Make sure you highlight any changes and updates in your new application. That signals to us that you’re willing to follow up and you’re committed to quality, which makes us even more excited about a game.
Q: Any tips for reapplying?
A: First, don’t get discouraged! It’s rarely a “no” forever and usually more of a “not right now.” A strong second impression can be even more effective than a good first, because it showcases your persistence and dedication to your project.
Second, consider practicing your pitch with a peer or trusted colleague, especially another developer. Another developer is going to be looking at your game the same way we are and ask a lot of the same questions and you can use that feedback to refine your pitch.
Finally, don’t give up. It’s not about nailing it the first time; this application process is beholden to our business cycles. We’re a small team reviewing a lot of pitches, we have a limit to our budget every year, and we can only accept so many submissions. None of these means your game doesn’t belong in our program. It might just not be the right time.
General FAQ
Q: What’s the best way to get feedback from the DAP team if I’m not hearing back on my application?
A: We have people who are managing the DAP alias (IDAP@microsoft.com) where you can reach out if you need to follow up. If you need an additional venue to follow up, head to the Microsoft Game Dev Community Discord and reach out to one of our staff members. Anyone with the MS Game Dev team role should be able to point you in the right direction.
Q: How long does it take to get a response?
A: This can vary. Typically, if it’s going to be a “not right now” or “not a good fit for the program currently,” you’ll hear back from us quickly. If your game is going through review, though, it can take more time (typically a couple of weeks). This is because your game is going through several teams for visibility, feedback, and consideration.
There are times of the year when we need a little longer to review (typically after GDC or near the end of the fiscal year). We might take a little longer to get back to you during this time of year!
Q: If we receive funding, what can we use it for?
A: In short, whatever you need to get your game to launch. If that means you need additional staffing, need to pay for a specific tool, or hiring a team to assist with the porting process, then do what is most important to bring your title to the finish line.
Q: Do you have any advice about discoverability?
A: This is a common thing for just about every developer. There are some best practices that we’d love to see more developers take advantage of, however. It can be small things like making sure to have pre-orders available as you grow closer to your launch or having a demo available.
If you’re in the program, don’t be afraid to reach out to us and ask about best practices, and make sure to communicate with us early once your release date is looking firm. We can help guide you to an ideal release date or possibly offer access to other programs like Indie Selects.
Q: Where can I find other games that have been through the Developer Acceleration Program?
A: Check out our Emerging Creators list! It’s a great idea to look at other successful games who have completed our program and see what you can learn from them, whether it’s by playing their game or checking out their store page.