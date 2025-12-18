Office Hours Recap - James Lewis

Q: What kind of games are you looking for in the applications process?

A: We’re looking for titles that are close to being done (maybe 12 months from release) or have a strong vision for their project and need help with prototyping. We want to be able to offer support for the right opportunities. Games with innovation, whether from a technical or representation standpoint, are great candidates.

Games that have both (strong, solid visions backed by good proof of concept) are going to catch our attention, but a strong enough idea that needs funding to get to a proper prototype can also be a viable candidate.

Q: What does being part of the Developer Acceleration Program do for my project?

A: In many cases, we provide non-recoupable funding for projects that are looking to port or finish their prototyping phase.

Q: How do I apply for the Developer Acceleration Program?

A: Head to Xbox.com/ID and fill out the NDA to get registered. After that, you’ll be able to submit your game for a deal consideration with DAP or even Game Pass.

Q: What do I need to provide when applying?

A: You’ll want to have a solid presentation deck with a strong vision that tells us what you plan to prototype. If we get an idea or a pitch that’s still working towards vertical slice, ask yourself what makes it interesting or fun and highlight those details. You’ll need to be able to answer those questions clearly.

When you go through the application process, there will be places for you to provide specific information. Some applicants provide links to their existing website or a Steam page, their pitch deck, video links, information about their studio, or even sometimes a playable build. However, not all these specific things are required.

Q: Am I allowed to submit a game I’ve previously submitted?

A: Yes! In fact, we encourage developers to reapply if they are passed over initially. The reasons we don’t choose a game can vary widely, from having a lot of the same kinds of games in our pipeline already to simply being out of budget for the year. Showing your dedication to the project and how it’s improved over time could be the detail that pushes you into the next round of reviews.