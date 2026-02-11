Celebrating the 2025 Xbox Excellence Awards

2025 was an incredible year for gaming and, before we run full-tilt into 2026, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the titles that Xbox players made a part of their year, across all devices – from console, to PC, to handheld, to cloud. Today, we’re announcing the recipients of the 2025 Xbox Excellence Awards.

Introduced last year, the Xbox Excellence Awards celebrate games – and the teams behind them – based on how you engaged with Xbox over the last year. Taken as a whole, it’s an encapsulation of development on Xbox – we want gaming to reach you wherever you are, and for the teams making those games to find you from wherever they are.

To learn more about the 2025 Xbox Excellence Awards, as well as check out a list of this year’s winners, head over to Xbox Wire.