Xbox Gaming for Everyone Community Networking Lounge Returns to GDC 2026

This March, the Xbox Gaming for Everyone (G4E) team – together with Microsoft Gaming’s employee-led Global Gaming Communities – is excited to bring the G4E Community Networking Lounge back to the 2026 Game Developer Conference (GDC). This year’s theme, “Behind the Build: Celebrating the Communities, Cultures, and Creators Behind the Worlds We Play,” honors the human side of game development—highlighting how communities around the world engage with games, tell stories, and build immersive worlds together.

Taking place in San Francisco on Thursday, March 12th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the G4E Community Networking Lounge offers a welcoming space to not only meet peers and reconnect with familiar faces, but to also engage with leaders across Microsoft Gaming more broadly. This includes teams from Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, King, Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios, and ZeniMax Media – with participation from Microsoft Gaming’s employee-led Global Gaming Communities (Asian and Pacific Islander in Gaming, Black Gaming Network, Latin American & Hispanic in Gaming, LGBTQIA+ in Gaming, Disability in Gaming, Southwest Asian & North African in Gaming, Veterans in Gaming, and Women in Gaming). Together, these communities help create a space rooted in representation, connection, and shared learning, while welcoming developers and creators from across the industry.

The ID@Xbox and Xbox Game Camp teams will also be on site to connect with attendees interested in publishing on Xbox and reaching players around the world.

Whether you’re early in your career or a seasoned leader, the G4E Community Networking lounge is designed to encourage conversation and shared moments of play—bringing people together across studios, roles, and communities to connect, recharge, and build relationships beyond the pace of the conference floor.

What to Expect:

Open, curated networking with developers and leaders across the broader gaming industry.

Interactive games focused on building and creating together.

Free food and drinks throughout the day, including vegan and vegetarian options.

Prize raffles and exclusive giveaways.

Swag bags.

Live music and entertainment.

Accessibility & Care: We are committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and accessible experience for all attendees. The venue will be ADA accessible, and a quiet area will be available for attendees who may need a break from the energy of the space or busy conference atmosphere. This is an indoor/outdoor space tailored for comfort and crowd flow, with gender-inclusive restrooms.

Safety & Venue Information: To help ensure attendee safety and maintain a comfortable environment, the exact venue-address will be shared the week of GDC with confirmed RSVPs.

Event Details:

Thursday, March 12, 2026

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Within close proximity to Moscone Center (Address will be shared with confirmed attendees the week of the event.)

Within close proximity to Moscone Center (Address will be shared with confirmed attendees the week of the event.) 21+ ID Check: Government-issued ID required at entry

Government-issued ID required at entry Alcohol Responsibility: Please drink responsibly. We reserve the right to deny service if needed.

Please drink responsibly. We reserve the right to deny service if needed. Photo/Video Notice: Photos and videos may be captured during the event. By entering, you consent to being recorded for promotional or documentation purposes.

This event is free to attend for all attendees 21+ with RSVP, and no GDC pass is required. Please note that this is not an official GDC event.

RSVP Here: https://aka.ms/gdc2026g4elounge

We look forward to celebrating the communities, cultures, and creators behind the worlds we play—together. Come for the connections. Stay for the games, energy, and people!

Xbox Gaming for Everyone 2026 GDC Scholarship Sweepstakes:

In addition to hosting this networking event, Gaming for Everyone, in conjunction with Xbox and GDC, would like to announce that they’ll be giving away 50 GDC Festival Passes as part of their 2026 GDC Scholarship Sweepstakes. We encourage anyone interested in game development who doesn’t already have a pass to this year’s event to apply. The application will be open from 12:00 AM (PT) February 16, 2026, to 11:59 PM (PT) on February 24, 2026. 50 winners will be randomly selected and notified to claim their prize by February 27, 2026.

*Please note that this prize will only cover GDC Festival Passes and does not include hotel and airfare

You can enter to win and read the full rules, with the list of eligibility requirements, here: https://aka.ms/gdc2026scholarship