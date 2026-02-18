GDC 2026: Introducing the Xbox Gaming for Everyone Scholarship Sweepstakes

Opportunity Meets Community—Behind the Build

At Xbox Gaming for Everyone, we believe the future of games is built by many perspectives. In the spirit of this year’s G4E Community Networking Lounge theme—Behind the Build: Celebrating the Communities, Cultures, and Creators Behind the Worlds We Play—we’re partnering again with GDC to help more emerging creators experience the industry’s biggest gathering for learning and connection.

Today we’re excited to announce the G4E 2026 GDC Scholarship Sweepstakes, offering 50 GDC Festival Passes to support aspiring and early‑career developers who want to grow, connect, and be inspired by GDC 2026.

What Winners Receive:

One (1) GDC 2026 Festival Pass per winner (total of 50 winners). The Festival Pass provides access per GDC’s Festival Pass terms; travel and lodging are not included.

Key Dates:

Entry window: February 16, 2026 (12:00 AM PT) → February 24, 2026 (11:59 PM PT)

Winner notifications by: February 27, 2026

Why We’re Doing This:

GDC is a powerful place to learn new tools and techniques, hear from seasoned developers across disciplines, and connect with peers who share a passion for making games. Offering passes through these sweepstakes helps open doors for creators at different stages of their journey—an approach consistent with our community‑first stance.

Join Us at the G4E Community Networking Lounge:

If you’ll be in San Francisco during GDC, we also welcome you to the Xbox Gaming for Everyone Community Networking Lounge—a 21+ indoor/outdoor space to connect, recharge, and celebrate Behind the Build. The lounge features food and drinks, DJ, interactive activities, cameo booths from ID@Xbox and Xbox Game Camp, and so much more. The venue is ADA accessible, with a quiet area and gender-neutral restrooms; the address will be shared during the week of GDC with confirmed RSVPs. (Lounge entry is free with RSVP and no GDC badge is required.)

Spread the Word:

If you know a student, indie, or early‑career creator who would benefit from attending GDC, please share the sweepstakes link and encourage them to apply before the deadline.

How to Enter:

Submit your entry via the form below between February 16 (12:00 AM PT)–February 24 (11:59 PM PT); winners will be notified by February 27. Festival passes cover event admission only. No purchase is necessary. Full eligibility requirements and terms are available in the Official Rules linked on the entry form.

Entry + Official Rules: https://aka.ms/gdc2026scholarship