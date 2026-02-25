The Key to Optimizing Virtual Reality Games with Simplygon

Virtual reality headsets are probably the platform where asset optimization is most critical. The immersive nature of VR means that any performance issues can break the experience for the player and even make them sick! It is also a platform where hardware is often less powerful than traditional gaming PCs.

That means that we often have to use every tool we have to make the game run smoothly. In this blog we will detail the most relevant optimization techniques for VR. Here we will share four Simplygon tools that we think are useful for Virtual Reality projects.

Optimize draw calls with material merging

Draw calls are expensive, especially in VR where we need to render the scene twice. We want to minimize them as much as possible. One effective way to do this is through Simplygon's material merging. It combines multiple materials into a single material. This reduces the number of draw calls needed to render a scene.