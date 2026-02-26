PlayFab Digest: February Feature Updates

How to Get Started:

No action required!

The new navigation will be available next week. All your existing configurations, permissions, and settings will remain in place.

PlayFab Unreal Online Subsystem (OSS) v2.3.8 supporting UE 5.7

What’s New:

PlayFab has released Online Subsystem (OSS) v2.3.8 with full support for Unreal Engine 5.7. This update helps developers upgrade to UE 5.7 smoothly while improving compatibility and ease of integration.

Other changes in this release:

Removed the unused SEARCH_PRESENCE key from the lobby search key mapping and related query filter logic, simplifying lobby search parameter handling.

Removed dead code related to session search on Win64, as the new join logic no longer relies on this path.

Added a new CleanupFailedJoinSession method to FOnlineSessionPlayFab to ensure proper cleanup of PlayFab and Party sessions, removal of local session references, and delegate notification when a native session join fails. This method is now called in all relevant failure paths.

Changed logic to cache the desired session (CachedDesiredSession) instead of searching for it on every join, simplifying and improving the reliability of native session joins.

How to Get Started:

PlayFab Unreal Plug-in

What’s New:

The PlayFab Unreal Plug-in has also been updated for UE 5.7. The plugin now integrates more smoothly across both versions, providing a consistent and reliable development experience.

How to Get Started:

Event Export Impact as Part of PlayFab Insights Management Retirement

What’s New:

PlayFab Insights Management is scheduled to be retired on March 31, 2026. After this date, Insights Management will no longer be available for any titles still using the feature. If your title has not migrated prior to this date, there is a risk of loss of functionality, including the inability to export events, and potential data loss. Please reach out to PlayFab Support if you have any questions or concerns.

As part of this retirement, Event Export will also stop working, as it depends on the Insights Management infrastructure. Once Insights Management is retired, Event Export will no longer be able to export PlayFab event data.

To continue exporting and managing PlayFab telemetry and event data, developers should transition to PlayFab Data Connections, the supported replacement solution.

Please reach out to support with any questions.

How to Get Started:

If your title is still using Insights Management: Review your title configuration in Game Manager Plan your migration to PlayFab Data Connections Complete migration before March 31, 2026

For full details, migration guidance, and FAQs, see the official announcement: PlayFab Insights Management and GetPlayerInSegment APIs to be Retired Starting March 31, 2026 Event Export Impact as Part of PlayFab Insights Management Retirement



Thanks for checking out the great features that we’ve delivered in February! We’ll see you next month for more exciting updates in our upcoming PlayFab Digest. Happy Developing!

Ready to dive deeper? Explore PlayFab and discover how it can level up your game development journey.

Please visit the official PlayFab getting started guide to learn more!

What is PlayFab? - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn