Xbox at GDC 2026: Build for What’s Next

Our favorite time of the year is nearly upon us: the annual (and newly renamed) GDC Festival of Gaming is next month! We’re looking forward to seeing old friends, making new ones, and sharing our vision for empowering developers today and into the future.

This year, GDC takes place from March 9-13 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. We’ll host partner meetings, participate in conference sessions, and sponsor events like the IGF Awards and the ESA Foundation’s Nite to Unite. Attendees that come by the Xbox Lounge in Moscone South Lobby can journey through our exhibit featuring key moments across 25 years of Xbox history, meet Xbox Subject Matter Experts, learn what steps they can take to begin building for the future, and sign up for our newsletter to receive a community pin.

At GDC, we’ll share how we're giving developers the freedom to create and play on any device, with anyone, anywhere. We want to make it easier for developers to build and ship games, provide more ways to reach players, and offer more freedom to bring their bold creative ideas to life. Our goal is to empower creators of every size by providing cutting‑edge tools, services, and opportunities that accelerate innovation, reduce barriers, and help developers bring their games to players everywhere.

This year, for the first time, we are hosting the Xbox Dev Summit, where we’ll be presenting six sponsored sessions to help prepare attendees to build for what's next. The Xbox Dev Summit is in West Hall Room 3001/3003 and will be kicking off with Jason Ronald, VP of Next Gen, at 10:10am on Wednesday, March 11.

Whether you're an indie developer or a seasoned professional, speakers from Xbox, Windows, Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, and King will be presenting insights for every stage of your development journey, so be sure to check out the full schedule below. If you will be engaging remotely, you can learn more by visiting our Game Development Resource Hub or our Game Developers Conference 2026 Hub.

For us, GDC 2026 is as much about showcasing the Xbox developer experience as it is about fostering collaboration with partners and driving our gaming future, together. We couldn’t be more excited to meet up with our friends and colleagues in the industry at GDC 2026 and explore the many incredible new opportunities that await. See you there!

Monday, March 9

Machine Learning Forum: Ask the Experts

Speakers: Julien Merceron (Orion Productions), Martin Singh-Blom (Embark Studios), Alessandro Sestini (Electronic Arts, SEED), Alexis Rolland (Ubisoft, La Forge) Alexandre Moufarek, (Google DeepMind), Zhen Zhai (Blizzard Entertainment)

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 10:30 am - 11:30am

Location: Room 3004, West Hall

Welcome Back: Updating 'Diablo Immortal's Returning Player Experience

Speaker: Nicole Maiorano (Blizzard Entertainment)

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 11:50am - 12:20pm

Location: Room 3002, West Hall

Ask Video Game Lawyers Anything (Legal AMA): This Normally Costs Money!

Speakers: Ryan Black (DLA Piper (Canada) LLP), Yan Perng (Blizzard Entertainment), Angelo Alcid (Microsoft Corp.), Brandon Huffman (Odin Law and Media)

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 1:50pm - 2:50pm

Location: Room 204, South Hall

Game Designer's Notebook

Speakers: Kenny Shea Dinkin (King), Cara Ely (Meta), Rohit Crasta (The New York Times), Jesse Schell (Schell Games)

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 3:10pm - 4:10pm

Location: Room 2006, West Hall

Game Audio Programmer Roundtable Day 1

Speakers: Guy Somberg (Blizzard Entertainment), Tomas Neumann (CD Projekt Red)

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Location: Room 306, South Hall

Aged by Adventure: Crafting the Time-Worn World of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Speakers: António Figueiredo (MachineGames), Michael Tran (MachineGames), Vytautas Katarzis (MachineGames)

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 5:00 – 6:00pm

Location: Adobe Substance Stage, Room 3001, West Hall

Tuesday, March 10

The Art & Science of Evergreen Games: Running Live Services That Last (Presented by King)

Speakers: Eva Ryott (King), Ryan Cooper (Mojang), Romain Jemma (King)

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 10:10am - 11:10am

Location: Room 2000, West Hall

Thriving Players Workshop

Speakers: Natasha Miller (Blizzard Entertainment), Matthew Soeth (Thriving in Games Group), Weszt Hart (Riot Games), Josh Chapdelaine (Thriving in Games Group), Ariana Barcenas Kanemoto (Blizzard Entertainment)

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm

Location: Room 2014, West Hall

Designing Stadium: Crafting a New Game Mode for 'Overwatch'

Speakers: Scott Hwang (Blizzard Entertainment), Larry Wu (Blizzard Entertainment)

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 1:50pm - 2:50pm

Location: Room 2005, West Hall

The Invisible Layer: Redesigning Communication and Navigation in 'Candy Crush Soda Saga'

Speakers: Liza Dobrovoljc (King)

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 4:20pm - 5:20pm

Location: Room 2010, West Hall

The Universal Language of Monsters: Designing Creature Vocals in 'Diablo Immortal'

Speakers: Todd Castillo (Blizzard Entertainment)

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Location: Room 2003, West Hall

Wednesday, March 11

Xbox Developer Summit Keynote: Building for the Future with Xbox

Speakers: Jason Ronald (Xbox)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 10:10am – 11:10am

Location: Room 3001/3003, West Hall

Bridging East and West Roundtable: Opportunities for Global Game Collaboration (Presented by the IGDA)

Speakers: Bo Mei (GoodDay Solution), Chase Shi (Blizzard Entertainment)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 10:30am - 11:30am

Location: Room 301, South Hall

DirectX State of the Union 2026: DirectStorage and Beyond

Speakers: Shawn Hargreaves (Microsoft), Danny Chen (Microsoft)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 11:30am - 12:30pm

Location: Room 3001/3003, West Hall

QA is Your Strongest Design Ally

Speakers: Carey Littlefield (Blizzard Entertainment)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 11:50am - 12:20pm

Location: Room 2001, West Hall

Press Start: Get Your PC Game Ready for Xbox in One Day

Speakers: Travis Bradshaw (Microsoft), Andy McCalib (Microsoft)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 12:45pm - 1:45pm

Location: Room 3001/3003, West Hall

Audio Optimization Microtalks

Speakers: Colin Walder (CD PROJEKT RED), Guy Somberg (Blizzard Entertainment), David Su (Naughty Dog)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 1:50pm - 2:50pm

Location: Room 2003, West Hall

Future Proof Your Game: Streamlined Workflows for a Multi-Device World

Speakers: Karla Larriva (Microsoft), Zach Hooper (Microsoft), Jon Martin (Microsoft)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Location: Room 3001/3003, West Hall

Build Once, Play Anywhere: PlayFab Powers Xbox Cross-Platform Game Services

Speakers: Anthony Nguyen (Microsoft)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 3:40pm - 4:40pm

Location: Room 3001/3003, West Hall

Fight and Ye Shall Receive: How CWA's Game Worker Union Campaigns Are Changing the Industry! (Presented by Campaign to Organize Digital Employees (CODE-CWA))

Speakers: Josiah Clark (Blizzard Entertainment and CWA Local 9510), Juniper Dowell (Bethesda Softworks and CWA Local 2108), Vee Nguyen (SEGA of America and CWA Local 9510), Alex Speidel (Paizo and CWA Local 7800), Carolyn Jong (United Videogame Workers CWA Local 9433)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 3:40pm - 4:40pm

Location: Room 2011, West Hall

Building the Cultural World of 'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'

Speakers: Kate Edwards (Geogrify/SetJetters)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Location: Room 210, West Hall

Rip & Tear: Breaking Down the Rendering of 'DOOM: The Dark Ages'

Speakers: Dominik Lazare (id Software), Philip Hammer (id Software)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Location: Room 2006, West Hall

Game Audio Programmer Roundtable Day 2

Speakers: Guy Somberg (Blizzard Entertainment), Tomas Neumann (CD Projekt Red)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Location: Room 314, South Hall

Leveling Up Player Engagement and Monetization with Xbox Play Anywhere

Speakers: Brady Woods (Microsoft)

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 5:00pm - 6:00pm

Location: Room 3001/3003, West Hall

Thursday, March 12

Windows Game Development and Visual Studio 2026

Speakers: Hamza Usmani (Microsoft), David Li (Microsoft)

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 10:10am – 11:10am

Location: Room 2009, West Hall

Xbox Partner Panel: Maximizing Discovery and Reaching Beyond for the Next 25 Years of Play

Speakers: Xalavier Nelson Jr (Strange Scaffold), Andrea Rene (Andrea Rene), Matt Jeffery (Rebellion), Marcus Morgan (Obsidian Entertainment)

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Location: Room 2009, West Hall

DirectX: Bringing Console-Level GPU Tools to Windows

Speakers: Austin Kinross (Microsoft), Budi Purnomo (AMD), Steven Tovey (Intel), Kevin Hawkins (Qualcomm)

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Location: Room 2020/2022, West Hall

Evolving DirectX for the ML Era on Windows

Speakers: Max McMullen (Microsoft), Hisham Chowdhury (AMD), Steven Tovey (Intel), Don Brittain (NVIDIA)

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 12:45pm – 1:45pm

Location: Room 2024, West Hall

Advanced Shader Delivery on Windows

Speakers: Jesse Natalie (Microsoft), Simon Dompierre (Beenox)

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 3:40pm – 4:40pm

Location: Room 2011, West Hall

Gaming AI at Xbox: Responsible Innovation for Player Experiences

Speakers: Fatima Kardar (Microsoft), Sonali Yadav (Microsoft)

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 3:40pm – 4:40pm

Location: Room 2020/2022, West Hall

Friday, March 13

The Player-Centric Engine: CRM's Role in Enabling Cross-Functional Growth for 'Candy Crush Saga'

Speakers: Salome Gozalishvili (King)

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 11:40am - 12:10pm

Location: Room 3004, West Hall

Killer Art Portfolio or Portfolio Killer Part 2: Portfolio Reviews

Speakers: Greg Foertsch (Bit Reactor), Piero Macgowan (Bit Reactor), Gaurav Mathur (gamedevmap), Inmar Salvatier (Maxis), Jeff Parrott (Blizzard), Jade Law (Wardog Studios), Sarah LeBlanc (Bit Reactor), Rembert Montald (Lightspeed LA), Jordan DeVries (Respawn Entertainment), Gary Riley (Raven Software), Cutlar Nordyke III (Keywords Studios), Greg Knight (Lucasfilm Games), Ashley Sparling (K9 Digital), Jeff A. Johnson (inXile Entertainment), Jeff Skalski (Yellow Brick Games Inc.)

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 11:40am – 2:40pm

Location: Room 215, South Hall

Zenith: Diffusion Model Driven Map Generation

Speakers: Zhen Zhai (Blizzard Entertainment)

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 11:40am - 12:10pm

Location: Room 2010, West Hall

Lessons Learned in Running a Game the Hard Way: How Blizzard Revitalized 'Overwatch'

Speakers: Aaron Keller (Blizzard Entertainment)

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 1:10pm - 2:10pm

Location: Room 2005, West Hall

Game Audio Programmer Roundtable Day 3

Speakers: Guy Somberg (Blizzard Entertainment), Tomas Neumann (CD Projekt Red)

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 1:30 - 2:30pm

Location: Room 314, South Hall