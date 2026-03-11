GDC 2026: Building the Next Generation of Xbox

Today, in a blog post on Xbox Wire, Vice President of Next Generation Jason Ronald shared a summary of his Xbox Developer Summit keynote address, delivered at the 2026 Game Developer Conference:

The characters, worlds, and stories from developers from across the world have shaped every stage of Xbox’s evolution, what’s possible and where we go next. As we celebrate 25 years of Xbox this year, I want to give a special thank you to the developers, past and present, who have helped define Xbox’s legacy, including the more than 5,000 developers around the world currently building for Xbox.

We’re continuing to push innovation for our next 25 years with our team hard at work on our next-generation first-party console: Project Helix is designed to play your Xbox console and PC games, delivering leading performance and ushering in the next generation of console gaming.

For the complete announcement, please head over to Xbox Wire.